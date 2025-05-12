The Bushnell Will Hold Auditions For New Performing Arts Scholars Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bushnell Performing Arts Scholars, a newly added arts education program, will open the online audition registration on Sunday, May 18 at 10 AM. Youth between the ages of 7 to 14 years will have the opportunity to sign up to audition for this theatrical learning experience that will incorporate instruction and guidance in all primary aspects of performance fundamentals, including character development, creative expression, and stage presence.

This five-month program will culminate in the live theatrical production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, JR. at The Bushnell! Performances will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and March 29, 2026.

Don't miss this chance to be part of a funny, bright, and imaginative production. You must register to audition. Online Registration for auditions opens on Sunday, May 18, and can be found at bushnell.org/education. Program enrollment is required for all students who are cast. Audition appointments will be confirmed via email through Auditions Manager.

Be they an experienced young actor, or a complete novice, these young scholars will thrive in our impactful and comprehensive program that will allow them to explore the range of their imaginations and artistic intuition.

Program participation is limited and can be attained only by way of audition assessment and subsequent invitation/placement.

﻿Bushnell Performing Arts Scholars will attain skills by way of active engagement in masterclasses, creative workshops, and semi-independent instruction led by industry professionals and our acclaimed teaching artists. These activities provide support for the development of self-confidence, critical and divergent thinking, effective self-expression, and the art of collaboration.

For more information about this program and to learn more about the education programs offered through Bushnell Education, please visit bushnell.org/education.

