The Bushnell Announces ROCK & ROYALTY Ovations Gala

The event is on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 6 PM.

Feb. 15, 2023  
The Bushnell announced its annual gala celebration, Ovations 2023: Rock & Royalty, will occur on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 6 PM to midnight at the historic performing arts center located at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

A highlight of each year, Ovations 2023: Rock & Royalty promises all the excitement and glamour guests have come to expect from this annual fundraising gala. Inspired by the venue's 2022-2023 royally rocking Broadway season lineup including SIX, Jagged Little Pill, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, this year's gala will be a legendary celebration. The festivities will include live and silent auctions and an afterparty with a DJ and dancing. Craft cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner and delectable desserts will be catered by Max Catering and Events.

Ovations 2023 tickets begin at $325. Attendees may choose to contribute a greater donation if they wish. To purchase tickets or to learn more about Ovations 2023, visit www.bushnell.org/ovations.

For those who cannot attend Ovations 2023 in person, but still want a chance to participate in the reverie, the Ovations online auction will be accessible to all. Live bidding is available during the night of Ovations 2023 through the Ovations Auction website here.

The Bushnell's Ovations gala provides much-needed support for the non-profit's arts-in-education and community impact programming, including PARTNERS (Partners in Arts and Education Revitalizing Schools), which enables students in classrooms throughout Connecticut to realize their dreams of a brighter future. PARTNERS is based on findings that the arts have a positive, transformative effect on families, teachers, curriculum, communities and, most importantly, the students. In this time, The Bushnell's work within the education space has been more important than ever. Proceeds from this evening will play a significant role in ensuring that these programs sustain and grow.




