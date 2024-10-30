The Broadway National Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Waterbury in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams, will come to the Palace Theater in Waterbury for three performances, January 17 -18, 2025. The show will be launching its 2025 tour from the Palace Theater, teching in the venue from January 6th through the 16th. “Teching” refers to the first time a show is rehearsed in a venue and includes lighting, scenery, sound, and cast rehearsals.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, a magnificently macabre hit musical. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Tickets for THE ADDAMS FAMILY are on sale now and range from $47 to $87. Tickets can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or by visiting the Palace Box Office at 100 East Main Street, Waterbury. Groups of 10 or more can be purchase tickets by contacting Group Sales Manager, Deirdre Patterson at patterson@palacetheaterct.org.

