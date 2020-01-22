The Beatles Lives on With Ticket To Ride at Cheney Hall

The Beatles, the most influential Band of the Sixties, lives on with TICKET TO RIDE. Recreating the Beatles sound and harmonies, in the original key and the Beatles famous guitar and drum arsenal, sounding like the real thing is what makes fans the happiest.

Featuring an authentic recreation of Beatles songs (complete with costume changes and vintage equipment!) TICKET TO RIDE offers such classics as "All My Lovin", "Eight Days a Week", and "I Saw Her Standing There."

GENERAL INFO

Cheney Hall is LOCATED at 177 Hartford Rd, Manchester, CT 06040.

PARKING is available in the lot adjacent to the building. If the lot is full, you may also park in the lot located across the street at Fichman Eye Center.

For most performances, the doors open 1-HOUR before show time.

A CASH-ONLY concession stand and bar will be open before the show and during any intermission(s).

SEATING

Seating is on a FIRST COME-FIRST SERVED basis in all sections.

CABARET SEATING for concerts and special events, is at small round tables at the front of the house. Outside food is permitted at the tables.

GENERAL SEATING for all events is in all the rows at the rear of the house unless otherwise noted.

ACCESSIBILITY

For patrons who are unable to manage stairs, access to Cheney Hall is provided via a lift with an entrance located on the Elm Street. Lift service is available to the auditorium level and the basement. Please call the Box Office at 860-647-9824 as you arrive as the lift requires usher assistance.

Cheney Hall is also equipped with an assisted listening system. Headsets are available free of charge at the ticket counter.

ALL SALES ARE FINAL | NO REFUNDS





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You