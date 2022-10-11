The Ballard Institute Presents UCONN FAMILY WEEKEND

As part of UConn Family Weekend, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will offer free tours and performances.

Join Ballard Institute staff for free exhibit tours at noon, 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. UConn Puppet Arts graduate students Abigail Baird and Jaron Hollander will present a brief toy theater performance based on Maurice Sendak's 1993 book, We Are All in the Dumps With Jack and Guy on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.

Swing into Action: Maurice Sendak and the World of Puppetry, created in partnership with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, looks at the various ways Sendak designed, collected, and collaborated with puppets and puppet productions, from his childhood days making mechanical toys with his brother, to his collections of Mickey Mouse memorabilia, his inventive collaborations with puppeteer Amy Luckenbach, his puppet designs for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Mozart Opera Goose of Cairo, and the way Sendak's book inspired Sonny Gerasimowicz's creatures for Spike Jonze's film Where the Wild Things Are.

Reservations are not required. Masks are recommended but not required. For more information, or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.