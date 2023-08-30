The Ballard Institute Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY By Stevens Puppets

To kick off its 2023 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to bring back the popular Stevens Puppets, directed by Dan and Zan Raynor, to perform their marionette production The Sleeping Beauty on Sept. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

The famed Stevens Puppets company, founded in 1934, brings to life this classic tale with hand-carved, beautifully costumed marionettes, sets, and scenery, creating a spellbinding spectacle with magical effect. Accompanied by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's celebrated 1890 ballet score, the production features a compelling script by Martin Stevens (the acclaimed founder of the company), and spectacular costumes by Marge Stevens. Recommended for all ages. The show runtime is approximately 40 minutes, with a demonstration after the show. To learn more about this show, visit: Click Here.

Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at Click Here A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.