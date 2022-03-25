The Bacon Brothers Come to Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

Fifteen performances, 7,500 fans, 2 brothers, 1 degree - The Ridgefield Playhouse is celebrating a milestone with The Bacon Brothers on Sunday, April 3, 2022! Come celebrate Michael and Kevin Bacon's 15th performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse with a night of spirited, soulful Americana as they continue their run as one of the most prolific performers in Ridgefield Playhouse history.

Kevin's an award-winning actor with a lengthy film, stage and television resume, and Michael is an Emmy-winning composer, who honed his craft as a songwriter in Nashville in the 70's, but when the two pool their talents as The Bacon Brothers, the music rings with a resilience all its own.

Fans will have an opportunity to mark the occasion with a special limited edition, commemorative poster which will be hand signed and numbered by the artist, and will be available both signed and unsigned by the Bacon Brothers. The night, part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, kicks off with The HawtThorns - an Americana band and husband and wife duo KP and Johnny Hathorn.

The Bacon Brothers are a featured artist of media sponsor WFUV.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($67) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.