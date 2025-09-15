Tatianna Córdoba Will Lead IN THE HEIGHTS in Concert at Connecticut Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Connecticut Stage Company will open its third season with In the Heights in Concert, starring Broadway's Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves) as Nina, Shelby Acosta (Real Women Have Curves, 1776) as Vanessa, Nancy Ticotin (In the Heights, West Side Story, Jerome Robbins' Broadway) as Abuela Claudia, Danny Bolero (In the Heights, Plaza Suite) as Kevin, Míchel Alejando Castillo as Usnavi, April Josephine (Mean Girls nat/l tour) as Camila, Owen Scales as Benny, Talia Thiesfield as Daniela, Rachel Zamorano as Carla, Facundo Agustín as Piragua Guy, Caleb Bermijo as Graffiti Pete, with Nichole Ford, María Limón, Carlos Pérez, Jonathan Reyes, and Henrique Sobrinho in the ensemble.

Performances are October 25th at 7pm & October 26th at 2pm at New Canaan Library in New Canaan, CT.

Directed by Michael A. Sylvester, music direction by Mason Frasher, associate choreography by Justine Vasquez, and produced by Lorah Haskins & Kate Simone, In the Heights will be produced in partnership with New Canaan Library. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the library.

Hamilton's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway show, In the Heights, tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.