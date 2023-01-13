Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOOTIES Will Play The Bushnell Next Month

Performances run February 21-26.

Jan. 13, 2023  
TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to The Bushnell for a limited eight performance engagement from February 21 through 26, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "Tootsie is it!"

Performances of Tootsie at The Bushnell will be Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets for Tootsie start at $35 and can be purchased in person at The Bushnell Box Office, by calling (860) 987-5900 or online at bushnell.org

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by TROIKA Entertainment.




Playhouse on Park, who is presenting a production of INDECENT, this month, shared a message of solidarity, with the students of a Jacksonville high school, after their production was cancelled.
TheaterWorks Hartford will present the New England Premiere of Queen of Basel by Hilary Bettis. Featuring an all Latinx cast and creative team, Queen of Basel runs February 3–26, 2023 at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home.
The Ivoryton Playhouse have announced its Sixth Annual Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival. They are seeking submissions of one-act plays by women playwrights.
It may have been baseball great, Yogi Berra, who coined the phrase, 'It's deja vu all over again,' but for that feeling of the same things happening over and over again, no property tells the tale better than Groundhog Day, The Musical, making its Connecticut premiere at Curtain Call.

