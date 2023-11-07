THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF and THE LION AND THE MOUSE Come to the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry

Performances are on Nov. 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF and THE LION AND THE MOUSE Come to the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry

As part of its 2023 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to bring back the popular Pumpernickel Puppets to perform The Three Billy Goats Gruff and The Lion and the Mouse on Nov. 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Two classic tales make up this wonderful animal-inspired show by John McDonough of Pumpernickel Puppets from Worcester MA. In his modern adaptation of the famous Norwegian folk tale The Three Billy Goats Gruff,  three quick-witted goats outsmart the green, snaggletooth troll who lives under a bridge. In The Lion and the Mouse, two unlikely friends – one very big and one very small – learn to help each other solve their problems. Both tales are told with colorful friendly hand puppets, and feature lots of audience participation. Recommended for children three and over.

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online atClick Here. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
The Warner Theatre to Present The DOO WOP PROJECT in April 2024 Photo
The Warner Theatre to Present The DOO WOP PROJECT in April 2024

THE DOO WOP PROJECT is coming to the Warner Theatre on 4/5/23. See how to purchase tickets!

2
FROM BATTLEFIELD TO ART Comes to West Hartford This Weekend Photo
FROM BATTLEFIELD TO ART Comes to West Hartford This Weekend

This inspiring event, organized by the community in Hartford, CT, aims to generate support for the purchase and delivery of vital medical supplies to Ukraine. The art show will serve as a platform to showcase the artistic expression of these brave individuals while supporting a noble cause.

3
Shoreline Playwrights in Collaboration with Drama Works Theatre to Present HOLIDAY WORKS I Photo
Shoreline Playwrights in Collaboration with Drama Works Theatre to Present HOLIDAY WORKS IN PROGRESS

Shoreline Playwrights and Drama Works Theatre will present 'Holiday Works in Progress', featuring two new holiday plays by Laura Thoma and Teresa Mella Fogel. Get all the performance details here!

4
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Script in Hand Reading of THEATRE PEOPLE Photo
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Script in Hand Reading of THEATRE PEOPLE

Westport Country Playhouse will present 'Theatre People,' a comedy script in hand playreading. Cast includes Shereen Ahmed, Erin Noel Grennan, Beth Leavel, John Rapson, Rodolfo Soto, and Lee Wilkof.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Diary of Anne Frank in Connecticut The Diary of Anne Frank
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (10/26-11/12)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Pyramids of Giza Show in Connecticut Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
Dubai's Iconic Frame Show in Connecticut Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic in Connecticut PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
Oddfellows Playhouse Fall 2023 Classes in Connecticut Oddfellows Playhouse Fall 2023 Classes
Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater (9/16-11/16)
Chazz Palminteri Chazz Palminteri "A Bronx Tale"
Ridgefield Playhouse (12/01-12/01)
Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE in Connecticut Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/07-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You