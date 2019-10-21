THE NUTCRACKER Comes to the Warner

It would not feel like the holidays without the timeless joy of THE NUTCRACKER, and as part of The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory's 50th Anniversary season, the prestigious Torrington institution will unveil an exciting new production of THE NUTCRACKER this year. Presented on the Warner Theatre's Main Stage December 7 and 8, audiences will be dazzled by this reimagined full-length ballet, complete with new sets, costumes and choreography.

All dance roles will feature trainees of The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, along with cameo roles performed by children from The Torrington School of Ballet. These aspiring artists come from all over the country to hone their craft and develop their artistry at The Nutmeg. The mysterious Dr. Drosselmeyer will once again be played by accomplished European stage actor Thomas Evertz.

Originally conceived by Sharon Dante, this production will feature choreography by The Nutmeg's faculty, led by Artistic Director Victoria Mazzarelli, and is set to Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's musical masterpiece. Additional coaching is provided by Timothy Melady, Susan Szabo, Eleanor D'Antuono, Denise Warner Limoli, Joan Kunsch, and Alexei Tchernichov.

Melady, The Nutmeg's Ballet Master, has led the production team responsible for bringing to reality the vision of Mazzarelli and scenic designer Roger LaVoie. Additional members of the design team include costume designers Susan Fazzino, Janessa Urwin and Susan Aziz; lighting designer Brian Sciarra; set construction by American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA; and painting by Roger LaVoie Designs/TSDesigns. Performances of THE NUTCRACKER at the Warner are Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, and Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 pm. Group discounts are available. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You