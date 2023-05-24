THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in June

Performances are on Sunday, June 4, at 1 and 4 p.m.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 2 Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY
Will Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER Photo 3 Roland, Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK
James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS Photo 4 James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS

THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in June

Westport Country Playhouse’s Family Festivities Series will present the new musical adventure, “The Magic School Bus™: Lost in the Solar System,” on Sunday, June 4, at 1 and 4 p.m. The show is based on the original book series published by Scholastic. Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, performances are approximately one-hour in length, and appropriate for grades K-5.  Tickets are $25 each. 

When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip. But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, the young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system.

More information at Click Here

Show trailer at https://youtu.be/9ZG56h9fNeY

Music and lyrics for “The Magic School Bus™: Lost in the Solar System” are by Matthew Lee Robinson, book by Marshall Pailet, original direction and choreography by Connor Gallagher (2018 Recipient of the Jerry Zaks Directing Fellowship), scenic design by Jason Sherwood, and costume design by Sarah Cubbage.

TheaterWorksUSA, the producing company, has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. In addition to touring 11 family productions around the country, TheaterWorksUSA’s season highlights include the Broadway production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” and the world premieres of two New York Times Critic’s Picks, “Dog Man: The Musical” and “The Pout-Pout Fish.”

Education programming at Westport Country Playhouse is generously supported by Roz and Bud Siegel.

All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse) and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

HARTFORD DANCE FESTIVAL To Return June 10 Photo
HARTFORD DANCE FESTIVAL To Return June 10

Enjoy a picnic on the lawn at the Elizabeth Park, John G. Martin Foundation stage on the Helen S Kaman Rose Garden with a beautiful evening of dance.

Sherman Players To Present PERSONALITY CONFLICTS By Dean Alexander in June Photo
Sherman Players To Present PERSONALITY CONFLICTS By Dean Alexander in June

SHERMAN, CONN. On Friday June 2, The Sherman Players will open PERSONALITY CONFLICTS, written and directed by Dean Alexander.

Cady Huffman Will Perform at Music Theatre of CTs Annual Gala Photo
Cady Huffman Will Perform at Music Theatre of CT's Annual Gala

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), Fairfield County's premier professional theater company, has announced its annual fundraiser event, One Summer Night at MTC: The 2023 Gala, taking place on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 6:30pm.

Playhouse On Park Announces 15th Anniversary Season & Subscriptions Now On Sale! Photo
Playhouse On Park Announces 15th Anniversary Season & Subscriptions Now On Sale!

Patrons and friends from the Playhouse on Park community tuned in for Playhouse's Season 15 Big Reveal in-person and via livestream; the season was announced by Executive Director Tracy Flater and Co-Artistic Directors Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller.


More Hot Stories For You

LIZZIE, SANCTUARY CITY & More Set for TheaterWorks Hartford 2023/24 SeasonLIZZIE, SANCTUARY CITY & More Set for TheaterWorks Hartford 2023/24 Season
THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in JuneTHE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in June
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 SeasonDowntown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season
Sherman Players To Present PERSONALITY CONFLICTS By Dean Alexander in JuneSherman Players To Present PERSONALITY CONFLICTS By Dean Alexander in June

Videos

Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Video Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ASSASSINS
Kweskin Theatre (6/02-6/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EUCLID QUARTET
Music Mountain (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW YORK GILBERT & SULLIVAN PLAYERS
Music Mountain (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Much Ado About Nothing
Oddfellows Playhouse (5/18-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dali Quartet & Vanessa Perez, Piano
Music Mountain (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
Connecticut Theatre Company (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Orfeh with Steven Jamail at the Piano!
The Legacy Theatre (6/25-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You