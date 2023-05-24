THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in June

Westport Country Playhouse’s Family Festivities Series will present the new musical adventure, “The Magic School Bus™: Lost in the Solar System,” on Sunday, June 4, at 1 and 4 p.m. The show is based on the original book series published by Scholastic. Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, performances are approximately one-hour in length, and appropriate for grades K-5. Tickets are $25 each.

When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip. But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, the young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system.

Show trailer at https://youtu.be/9ZG56h9fNeY

Music and lyrics for “The Magic School Bus™: Lost in the Solar System” are by Matthew Lee Robinson, book by Marshall Pailet, original direction and choreography by Connor Gallagher (2018 Recipient of the Jerry Zaks Directing Fellowship), scenic design by Jason Sherwood, and costume design by Sarah Cubbage.

TheaterWorksUSA, the producing company, has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. In addition to touring 11 family productions around the country, TheaterWorksUSA’s season highlights include the Broadway production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” and the world premieres of two New York Times Critic’s Picks, “Dog Man: The Musical” and “The Pout-Pout Fish.”

Education programming at Westport Country Playhouse is generously supported by Roz and Bud Siegel.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse) and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).