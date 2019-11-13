THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Seven Angels Theatre

The award winning Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT presents The Legend Of Georgia McBride, by Matthew Lopez, as the second equity show of their 29th Mainstage season. The hilarious comedy runs November 7- December 1.

This is one show you won't want to miss! " A bustling, heartwarming drag comedy at Seven Angels" - Hartford Courant. With snappy zingers and dance-worthy numbers, this wildly entertaining story will challenge your assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth. Casey is an Elvis impersonator with everything going for him, so when Elvis leaves the building and a drag show moves in, "The King" transforms into an all-out queen with the help of some new friends.

Starring Scott Kealey, Brittany Laurelle, Jared Reinfeldt, John Salvatore and Eddie Shields. Directed by Russell Garrett, Set Designer-Kyle Dixon, Costume-Designer Lloyd Hall, Lighting-Doug Macur, and Sound-Matt Martin.

Matinees are at 2 PM and Thursdays at &:30 PM, other evenings at 8 PM. Tours are welcome. Plus, Seven Angels Theatre offers specialty food and drink nights and matinees throughout the run of the show!

Tickets range from $44 to $57.50 depending on performance. 30 and under just $25. Doors and Devil's Corner Bar open one hour before the show. To purchase call the box office at 203-757-4676, online at SevenAngelsTheatre.org, or at the box office at 1 Plank Road, Waterbury. Free Parking. Just off I-84. Minutes from Route 8. GPS directions use: Hamilton Park, Waterbury. See you at the show!





