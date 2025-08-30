THE FATHER by Florian Zeller to Open at Drama Works Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drama Works Theatre will present Florian Zeller's play The Father, translated from the French by Christopher Hampton, September 5-14. This sometimes funny, sometimes tragic play features Christie Max Williams as André, an older man whose memory loss challenges his sense of self, his relationship with his daughter Anne (Alicia James), and his ability to navigate day-to-day tasks.

Similar to the role of Shakespeare's King Lear, the complex portrait of André has challenged some of our best actors to give dynamic, award-winning performances. The Broadway production earned the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play (Frank Langella) and the film adaptation earned the Academy Award for Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins).

The cast features Dan Anderson as Pierre, Frank DiCaro as Man, Krisztina Földi as Woman, and Sara Vegas as Laura. The production is directed and designed by Patrick Barry. Ed Wilhelms serves as Producing Artistic Director.

The Drama Works Theatre production runs from September 5-14 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased at dramaworkstheatre.org or at the door with cash. The theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook, CT. For more information, please visit our website.