TEA AT FIVE to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse This May

The second show of Ivoryton Playhouse’s 2025 season brings a bold, intimate portrait of a Hollywood icon who just so happens to be one of our own. Tea at Five, a riveting one-woman show about the life and legacy of Katharine Hepburn, begins previews May 15 and officially opens Friday, May 16. The production runs through June 8, offering Shoreline audiences a rare chance to step inside the private world of Connecticut’s own silver screen queen.

Long before she became a four-time Academy Award winner, Katharine Hepburn was a spirited young performer who graced the very stage of Ivoryton Playhouse. Now, Tea at Five brings her story full circle, back to the community she called home—just a stone’s throw from her beloved estate in Fenwick.

This captivating solo performance—set in the sunroom of her Old Saybrook home—offers a raw and witty glimpse into Hepburn’s fierce independence, family legacy, and timeless charm. Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or are just discovering her story, Tea at Five promises to stir memories, laughter, and inspiration.

Appearing as the iconic starlet is multitalented actress Carlyn Connolly. Playhouse audiences will remember this NYC-based performer and start-up founder from her appearances in The Great Gatsby in 2022 and Cabaret in 2019. Connolly, who describes the chance to portray Hepburn is a ‘long-awaited opportunity’, has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world and is a founding member of Always Andrews: A Tribute to the Andrews Sisters.

“Bringing Katharine Hepburn back to life in the Playhouse just feels right,” says Ivoryton Playhouse Executive Director and Director of Tea at Five, Jacqueline Hubbard. “She isn’t just a Hollywood legend—she’s part of our local story. We’re proud to celebrate her legacy right here in the heart of the Shoreline.”

