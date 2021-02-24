Southern Connecticut State University Theatre Presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

At Southern Connecticut State University, the Department of Theatre opens the 2021 spring semester with Songs for a New World. "With a small but powerful and diverse cast, and a supercharged, well crafted score, the musical appeals to old and new generations alike as each character-in their own way-takes hold of that one moments and enters a new world" (StageAgent.com). COVID-19 has drastically changed theatre, but SCSU hopes this can be for the better. Similar to the first two productions of the 2020-21 season, Songs for a New World will be broadcast live March 4th and 5th at 8PM; and March 6th at 2PM and 8PM. You can find the broadcast here.

According to director and choreographer, Professor of Theatre Larry Nye, Songs for a New World is about choices and decisions. When people are at a crossroads, or at their lowest, what is waiting on the horizon? The musical takes us on a lyrical journey through decision making and the power of choices and dreaming. Nye has been a professor of Theatre and Dance at SCSU for over twenty years, directing and choreographing over twenty musicals in his tenure. He just completed his 23rd season and his 64th production at Stagedoor Manor in New York.

The cast of Songs for a New World comprises veteran SCSU actors and newcomers, such as freshman Samhain Perez who makes his musical debut, and Aaron White, a senior acting in his first show with SCSU Theatre. Senior Biology major Leah Herde returns to the stage as Woman 1; and Kori Ligon, Theatre major and a veteran from West Haven, makes her musical debut as Woman 2. The production is a first for all of the actors, however, being the first virtual musical the department has ever produced.

Behind the scenes, students assist and run in all aspects, such as lighting, costumes, and even filming! Students will man the cameras and run the live broadcast from the Lyman Center each night of the broadcast. Junior TJ Blotney is working as Assistant Lighting Designer on the production, a role he has been working towards with his previous credits as Light Board Operator and Lighting Designer for the Student Directed One Act Plays.

Songs for a New World, much like the title suggests, is a musical for this new year and new world we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic. The broadcast is free of charge to watch, but patrons can donate to the Department of Theatre on their website.

