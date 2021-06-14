Sonia Plumb Dance Company Announces Addition Of Kim Stroud To Board Of Directors

Sonia Plumb Dance Company (SPDC) announced today the addition of award-winning arts educator, administrator and former professional dancer Kim Stroud to its Board of Directors. Currently serving in the capacity of the Director of the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts, Stroud brings with her a lengthy resume of experience that will be a tremendous asset to the 30-year-old dance company.

SPDC Artistic Director Sonia Plumb states, "We are thrilled to have Kim join us. With her long and impressive history in the world of dance performance and education, she will bring invaluable insight and credentials to the SPDC vision and mission - foremost of which has been and continues to be Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion."

Kim Stroud, is currently the Director of the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts and has served as their Dance Chair, Assistant Director and the Director of the Arts. She has served as the General Director for the Center for Creative Youth at Wesleyan University. Ms. Stroud's former positions include: Administrator for the Dance Programs for City Youth through the School of the Hartford Ballet and head of the Diversity Committee for the International Network of Performing and Visual Arts Schools.

Ms. Stroud has been on faculty at the Martha Graham School, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center, SUNY Purchase and the University of Hartford. She was a Principal Soloist with the Martha Graham Dance Company for eleven years. She has danced with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, The Road Company of Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, the Universal Studios film production of The Wiz, and as a guest artist with Katherine Dunham and the Gemini Dance Company.

Ms. Stroud has been a master teacher for such institutions as the University of California at Santa Barbara, University of Southern California at Los Angeles, Connecticut College, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Hartford, South Carolina Governor's School and the Duke Ellington School.

Ms. Stroud received Teacher Recognition from The National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts and from the Connecticut Dance Alliance. The National Dance Education Organization named Ms. Stroud Outstanding Dance Educator of the Year and she received the Teacher of the Year award from the International Arts Schools Network. She has also been named Outstanding Dance Educator by DanceTeacher Magazine. Her most recent honors were the William A. Yandow Educator Award, the State's Arts Hero Award and the first dance educator to receive the Excellence in Education Award from the Connecticut State Department of Education. Ms. Stroud was also selected to be a member of the International Dance Council of UNESCO.