Sesame Street Live to Bring ELMO’S GOT THE MOVES to Waterbury in May 2026

Round Room Live will present Elmo’s Got the Moves, a new Sesame Street Live production, at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT, on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The show is part of a wider U.S. and Canadian tour launching this spring. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 14, with presales beginning November 12.

The production features Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and additional Sesame Street characters as they introduce audiences to a range of movement-based activities. The program incorporates familiar songs including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo’s Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.” The live staging will include participatory segments built around dance, yoga, jumping rope, and other movement-focused elements adapted for young audiences.

The tour follows Sesame Street Day and the release of new episodes of Sesame Street on November 10. The production is designed as an in-person extension of the series, offering families an interactive experience with characters from the program.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Elmo’s Got the Moves to audiences everywhere — a brand-new Sesame Street Live adventure bursting with music, dance, and pure joy,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “It’s the perfect mix of Round Room Live’s signature high-energy production and the heart and soul of Sesame Street — creating an unforgettable experience that families will be talking about long after the curtain comes down.”

Jennifer Ahearn, SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Themed Entertainment, added, “For over 55 years, Sesame Street has empowered children to grow smarter, stronger, and kinder—and now, we’re thrilled to bring that same magic to the stage with Round Room Live. This all-new live show promises unforgettable moments of laughter and learning as families join their favorite furry friends for a joyful experience they’ll cherish.”

TICKETS AND ADD-ONS

Tickets for the May 30, 2026 performance will be available beginning November 14 at palacetheaterct.org. An optional Photo Experience add-on will allow families to take photos with select Sesame Street characters; guests will be required to hold both a Photo Experience ticket and a show ticket.