See SWAN LAKE and The Met Opera's LE NOZZE DI FIGARO On the Big Screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Two classics return to the big screen in August at The Ridgefield Playhouse. Captured live from Moscow, Tchaikovsky's essential masterpiece Swan Lake will have an encore in HD screening on Sunday, August 16 at 4pm. One of the most of the most-beloved ballet in the classical canon, this technically challenging ballet is filled with vibrant emotion.

On Sunday, August 9 at 2pm, Richard Eyre's spirited production of Mozart's masterful comedy from the Met Opera's 2014/2015 season returns - Le Nozze di Figaro, starring bass-baritone Ildar Abdrazakov in the title role of the clever servant, opposite soprano Marlis Petersen as his bride, Susanna.

Audiences can once again enjoy encore broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera and the Bolshoi Ballet productions with classic works on the silver screen. Free tickets for children 18 and under will allow for the enjoyment of younger audiences. All are welcome to experience the depth and raw energy of world-class opera and ballet in a socially distanced and safe environment.



The Met Opera Summer Encore Series concludes with Rigoletto, from the 2012/2013 season, on Sunday, August 23 at 2pm. Director Michael Mayer reimagines Verdi's towering tragedy in Las Vegas in 1960-an ideal setting for this eternal conflict of depravity and innocence. In this production, inspired by the antics of the Rat Pack, tenor Piotr Beczała is the womanizing Duke, with baritone Željko Lucic as his tragic sidekick, Rigoletto. Soprano Diana Damrau is Rigoletto's daughter-and their victim. English subtitles bring the stories to life - we welcome children to experience the depth and raw energy of world-class opera. Tickets are FREE for students 18 and under.



For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

