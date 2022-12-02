Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
The performance is on December 14.
Get ready for "A Very Postmodern Christmas"! The famed time-twisting musical collective, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, is heading back to The Ridgefield Playhouse for a vintage-style Christmas celebration! They'll take the stage on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:30pm as part of the Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series, and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, with Support from Nutmeg Livery.
VIP upgrades are available, including a Meet & Greet with members of Postmodern Jukebox!
New York City pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011, reworking hit modern songs in alternative styles such as swing, doo-wop, jazz, and ragtime. Miley Cyrus became The Platters. Bruno Mars became Frank Sinatra. The Spice Girls became The Andrews Sisters. Guns 'n' Roses became Bessie Smith. They have since amassed over 1.8 billion YouTube views and 5.8 million subscribers! Be sure to get to the theater early- beginning at 6:30pm in the lobby, ticket holders can enjoy a complimentary wine tasting of Vionta Albarino and Orube Rioja with Ferrer Miranda Family Wines and an art exhibit by Beth Walters-Storyk. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit Southwest Café (109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entrée when you show your ticket! You can also contact Nutmeg Livery at (203) 438-1381 for transportation to and from this show and receive a 15% discount (subject to Town Car availability). Don't wait! Get your tickets now, enjoy yesterday's hits today, as only PMJ can do!
For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($75-95, VIP upgrades available), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.
