Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

Get ready for "A Very Postmodern Christmas"! The famed time-twisting musical collective, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, is heading back to The Ridgefield Playhouse for a vintage-style Christmas celebration! They'll take the stage on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:30pm as part of the Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series, and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, with Support from Nutmeg Livery.

New York City pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011, reworking hit modern songs in alternative styles such as swing, doo-wop, jazz, and ragtime. Miley Cyrus became The Platters. Bruno Mars became Frank Sinatra. The Spice Girls became The Andrews Sisters. Guns 'n' Roses became Bessie Smith. They have since amassed over 1.8 billion YouTube views and 5.8 million subscribers!

For more information or to purchase tickets ($75-95, VIP upgrades available), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.