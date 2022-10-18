Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Paula Cole & Sophie B. Hawkins

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre to present Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins.

With a musical catalog defined by honest and deeply personal lyrics carried by her powerful, radiant voice, Paula Cole has a gift for discerning the underlying humanity in stories of her own life and those around her. Beloved for her "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait" (the popular theme from TV's Dawson's Creek), this Grammy winner showcases the patchwork of cultures and history in her latest album, the stirring American Quilt.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sophie B. Hawkins burst onto the international music scene with her 1992 platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails, which included the indelible hit song "Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover," and earned her a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. The last three decades have brought multiple awards, sold out concerts, a documentary feature, a critically lauded tour-de-force performance as Janis Joplin in the nationally-touring play Room 105, songs appearing in hit films and TV shows and five more albums, including Whaler "As I Lay Me Down."

Taking place at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield on Wednesday, November 9, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.