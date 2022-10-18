Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Paula Cole & Sophie B. Hawkins

Taking place at SHU Community Theatre on Wednesday, November 9.

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre to present Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins.

With a musical catalog defined by honest and deeply personal lyrics carried by her powerful, radiant voice, Paula Cole has a gift for discerning the underlying humanity in stories of her own life and those around her. Beloved for her "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait" (the popular theme from TV's Dawson's Creek), this Grammy winner showcases the patchwork of cultures and history in her latest album, the stirring American Quilt.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sophie B. Hawkins burst onto the international music scene with her 1992 platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails, which included the indelible hit song "Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover," and earned her a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. The last three decades have brought multiple awards, sold out concerts, a documentary feature, a critically lauded tour-de-force performance as Janis Joplin in the nationally-touring play Room 105, songs appearing in hit films and TV shows and five more albums, including Whaler "As I Lay Me Down."

Taking place at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield on Wednesday, November 9, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


A.R. Gurney's THE COCKTAIL HOUR Added to Westport Country Playhouse 2023 Season LineupA.R. Gurney's THE COCKTAIL HOUR Added to Westport Country Playhouse 2023 Season Lineup
October 18, 2022

Westport Country Playhouse has added the delightful and witty comedy of manners, “The Cocktail Hour” by A. R. (Pete) Gurney, to its previously announced 2023 season schedule, including a musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’; a thriller, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder”; a comedy, “School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play”; and more.
Tickets On Sale Now For Legacy Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening in NovemberTickets On Sale Now For Legacy Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening in November
October 18, 2022

Tickets are on sale now for Legacy Theatre's 2022 production of A Christmas Carol! From November 30 to December 11, 2022, celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in the village of Stony Creek and join Legacy Theatre for the holiday event of the season.
The Warner Theatre Announces its 2023 DAYTIME PERFORMANCES FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES SERIESThe Warner Theatre Announces its 2023 DAYTIME PERFORMANCES FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES SERIES
October 17, 2022

Throughout the school year, the Warner Theatre presents special curricular-based Daytime Performances for youth in the Oneglia Auditorium.
Warner Theatre To Present NAPOLEON DYNAMITE LIVE, April 2023Warner Theatre To Present NAPOLEON DYNAMITE LIVE, April 2023
October 17, 2022

The Warner Theatre will welcome Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 8 pm!
BREAKING GLASS, a One-Woman Show Inspired by Margaret Cameron, to be Presented by Be Well ProductionsBREAKING GLASS, a One-Woman Show Inspired by Margaret Cameron, to be Presented by Be Well Productions
October 17, 2022

'Breaking Glass,' a work-in-progress reading of a new one-woman play, will be presented at Lyman Allyn Art Museum's First Free Saturday on November 5, 2022. Produced by Be Well Productions, this is a 3-part event that will launch at 2:00 pm with a work-in-progress reading of the play, written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae.