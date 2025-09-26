SWEENEY TODD Comes to Little Theatre Of Manchester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) has announced the cast and creative team for its November production of Stephen Sondheim's dark musical masterpiece, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time, the show will run weekends November 7-23 at the historic Cheney Hall in Manchester.

Attend the deliciously dark tale of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a heart-pounding musical thriller brimming with diabolical humor and razor-sharp wit. There once was a barber who had it all; a happy life, a beautiful wife – until it all ended in bitter strife. The barber Benjamin Barker loses it all in one savage act of treachery. Now known as Sweeney Todd, he's slicing his way through Victorian London in search of vengeance with his twisted baker-in-crime, Mrs. Lovett, by his side.

Based on a Victorian "penny dreadful" and a subsequent stage adaptation by Christopher Bond, the 1979 musical Sweeney Todd contains some of Stephen Sondheim's wittiest lyrics and gorgeous melodies including "Pretty Women," "A Little Priest," "The Worst Pies in London," and "Not While I'm Around." Winner of Eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score, audiences will be dying to sink their teeth into this theatrical masterpiece with music and lyrics by the legendary Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler!

Content Advisory: Sweeney Todd contains adult language and violent themes. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

The cast includes Jacob Alexander (Sweeney Todd), Liz Swan (Mrs. Lovett), Justin Bank (Judge Turpin), David Webber (Anthony Hope), Lucas Veo (Beadle Bamford), Olivia Grimard (Johanna), Owen Richard (Tobias Ragg), Ian Lynch-Passarelli (Adolfo Pirelli), Rachel Ballasy (Beggar Woman), and Dave Gorman (Jonas Fogg).

The ensemble includes Janet Aldrich, Jess Barone, Morgan Chambers, Sara Courtemanche, Emily Dell'Orfano, Bill Emerson, Frederick Goff, Dan Gorman, Emaline Gray, Eric Michael Gray, Ceili Handly, Patrick Joyce, David Lally, Bailey McKiernan, Amelia Nemeth, Gillian Snyder, Jess Soucy, Gabriel Sousa, James Thacher, Julie Thouin, Natalie Von Achen, David Walls, Austin Washington, and Cameron Williams.

The production is directed by John Pike with musical direction by Kim Aliczi and choreography by Sarah Rose Stack. The design team includes Linda Ferreira (scenic), Ronald Schallack (sound), Lauren Lentini and Heather Zilora (costumes), Drusilla Carter and Stacy Navratil (props), Amanda Marie (projections). Stage manager is Linda Ferreira assisted by Julie Lindberg.