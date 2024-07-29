SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM TO APPEAR At The Warner Theatre This Holiday Season!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's ‘CSI: Bethlehem' in Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold on December 8th at 3:00 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT.

Brought to you by the author of Late Nite Catechism, this holiday mystery extravaganza is sure to have you laughing all the way home. Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages - whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri - they were in a barn after all.")

Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen. With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.

Tickets are ON SALE NOW for Sister's Christmas Catechism on December 8th at 3:00 pm and start at $55.00. Learn more at warnertheatre.org or by phone at (860) 489-7180.

ABOUT THE WARNER THEATRE

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.

Comments