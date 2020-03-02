SCHITT'S CREEK: THE FAREWELL TOUR Stopping At Mohegan Sun Arena

Join Schitt's Creek cast members, including Eugene & Daniel Levy, for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider's look into the making of the series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, June 7th at 8:00pm.

Using clips, behind-the-scenes footage, stories from cast members and some special surprises, fans will have a chance to engage with the actors and creators of the series Variety calls one of "the best TV shows of the year."





Schitt's Creek, the critically acclaimed comedy co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt's Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. The series features comedy legends and Emmy award-winning actors Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Chris Elliott, alongside breakout stars Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire.

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT'S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The series is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Tickets are $69.00 and $59.00 and go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, March 7th at 10:00am, subject to availability.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You