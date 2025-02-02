Review: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Westport Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen’s works are always pleasant and timeless. Thus, it should come as no surprise that BroadwayWorld was excited to see the Westport Community Theatre’s production of Jon Jory’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

The well-written adaptation of Austen’s novel keeps all the pertinent characters and events but condenses it into two acts that run approximately two hours. Much of the book’s original elegant dialogue is tweaked to make it flow better for today. The initial narration whizzes through the novel’s background and the audience feels as if nothing is missing in the play. Mark Frattaroli skillfully directs a cast of 14 playing 24 characters on a large but simple stage constructed by Dave Eger that is used smoothly to represent two manor houses in and around Hertfordshire and Derbyshire.

The past centuries’ value that a woman’s greatest ambition is to marry someone with a decent, if not, handsome income is not exactly unwelcome today, even among feminists. But at a time when women of the nobility and landed gentry were not expected to work for wages, this goal was a necessity.

For the house-rich, cash-poor Mr and Mrs Bennet (played impressively and with aplomb by both Patrick Spaulding and Lucy Babitt), this was a pressing concern five times over. The eldest, Jane (Margaret Frattaroli), is expected to marry first and her hopes are set on Mr Bingley (Sawyer Peduto, who also plays Colonel Fitzwilliam). Next is the most famous Bennet sister, Elizabeth (Lynnette Victoria), who is spunky and candid and not willing to marry just anyone for the sake of being married. Bookish Mary (Erin Wallace, who also portrays Elizabeth’s friend, Charlotte Lucas). Lydia (Skyler Forrester Brown) is the family rebel who runs away with the charming scoundrel George Wickham (Brodey Ott). Kitty (Isla Hood, who also plays Georgiana Darcy) is waiting for her turn in the marriage sweepstakes.

Enter Mr Darcy (Tony Moreno), one of the most famous and complicated eligible bachelors in literature. Brooding, arrogant, proud, and hot, Moreno captures his understated charisma and irresistible chemistry with Victoria’s delightful hard-to-get Elizabeth. Also in the cast are John Bachelder as Sir William Lucas, Mr Gardiner, and the often-bumbling Mr Collins, heir presumptive to the Bennet estate. Dana Chiapparelli plays the unpleasant Miss Bingley and the congenial Mrs Gardiner. Henry Durham plays a ball guest, servant, and officer. Deborah Carlson (who appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association) is a lioness in the role of Lady Catherine de Bourgh and as the loyal and modest housekeeper at Pemberley.

Back to the characters of Mr and Mrs Bennet. In many screen productions, Mr Bennet is portrayed as man who is henpecked by an over-the-top annoying and hysterical wife. Spaulding gives strength, dignity, and wry humor to the character, while Babbit portrays Mrs Bennet as a shrewd investor in their daughters’ futures. During the 1810s, Great Britain had significant social, political, and economic changes with the end of the Napoleonic Wars, the beginning of the First Industrial Revolution, and the expansion of the British Empire. Of course, Mrs Bennet would be nervous about her daughters’ futures. Babbit plays her as high strung and nervous, but never a parody of the character.

Mark Frattaroli has taught the novel 20 times at Fairfield Warde High School, and this production reflects his love of the book and determination to make it more engaging for younger audiences. Jill Bowcock’s ballroom choreography is elegant yet simple, keeping in spirit with Jon Jory’s book. Kudos also to Jeff Klein for lighting design, David Rylander as the technical director and sound designer, Mary Kulcsar for costumes, and Trudy Durrell as stage manager. The only suggestion I have for the younger actors is channel the characters of Jane Austen’s time. Speak slowly. They were never in a rush because of their privilege.

Pride and Prejudice plays at the Westport Community Theater in the lower level of the Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue in Westport. The venue accommodates wheelchairs and walkers and there is ample free parking. For tickets, call (203) 226-1983 or visit www.westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Save the date: On Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m., Westport Community Theatre will have a free staged reading of "Words from the Front" by Nancy A. Herman and Lynda Sorensen. This is a story based on a collection of videos, social media posts, and emails that have been exchanged in real time between people in Ukraine, Russia, and United States. Donations will be sent to the UNICEF Relief Fund for Ukrainian Children.

