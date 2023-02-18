Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan

Review: ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan

This production runs through March 5.

Feb. 18, 2023  

In The Town Players of New Canaan's new play, Ordinary People, the Jarretts were an ordinary albeit affluent family made up of Calvin, a successful tax attorney, his wife Beth, a homemaker and avid golfer, and their two sons, Buck and Conrad. Their world shattered when Buck and Conrad go sailing and Buck, the older son and stronger swimmer accidentally drowns. Cal tries to remain strong, but is pulled in different directions by Beth, who is obsessively organized busy with her golf club and by Con, who was recently released from a psychiatric hospital following a failed suicide attempt.

As the play opens, the Jarretts' home is a pressure cooker. Con (Cooper Smithers) is trying to rebuild his life as a high school student and competitive swimmer, while Cal (Eric Dino) is overprotective of him. Beth (Kitty Robertson) flits in and out of the living room, trying to maintain the appearance of normalcy, but betrayed by the bubbling bitterness she feels about Buck's death. When Con is in school, he faces the pressure of getting good grades, swimming multiple times a week under tough Coach Salan (Gus Bottazzi), socializing with old friends Joe and Kevin (Laszlo Balazs and Tyler Nuzzo-Dozier), and striking up a friendship with fellow choir singer Jeannine (Ryan Overley-Ryan). It's a lot for any high schooler to handle, even without a family tragedy. Reluctantly, Cal gives up swimming two days a week to see Dr. Berger (Will Jeffries), a psychiatrist who is a bit unorthodox, but very helpful in the end for both Con and Cal. Also in the cast is Karen (Chandler Hall), a teen he befriended when they were both hospitalized.

Ordinary People has an immensely talented group of actors who are well-cast in their roles. They really get each of the characters and are plausible in how they relate to each other. Deborah Burke's direction, with the help of Assistant Director Nova Hall), was sensitive and skillful. Burke also did the set design, which cleverly, but nicely, showed the Jarretts' living room, the school gym lockers, Dr. Berger's office, and an outdoor bench. Producer Patricia Spugani also designed complementary lighting for this excellent production.

The topic of Ordinary People is pretty heavy, but as told in Judith Guest's bestselling novel, the critically acclaimed Oscar winning 1980 movie, and Nancy Gilsenan's stage adaptation, it is timely, timeless, and moving. Spugani wrote in the Producer's Note that "The Town Players of New Canaan believe this thought-provoking play is more timely today than at any point since its original debut over 40 years ago." How true. Today the topic of mental health is not hush-hush, thanks to the ground breaking research on depression and mental illness and the game changing medications that have been developed since the book was first published. Also, sadly, the death of an offspring is no longer that rare because of all the frequent mass shootings throughout the country.

The Town Players of New Canaan produced Ordinary People in partnership with New Canaan Human Services and the renowned Silver Hill Hospital, which specializes in psychiatric care. How brilliant is that? Even the opening couldn't have come at a better time because Senator John Fetterman had just admitted himself to a psychiatric hospital for depression. The Town Players of New Canaan group is offering special events related to the play including audience discussions on Sundays, February 19, 26, and March 5 at 2:00 p.m., led by Dr. Michael Groat, Chief Clinical Officer of Silver Hill Hospital. On Saturday, March 4, there will be a 2:00 p.m. Matinée "Teens-for-Free" performance. Adults must accompany a teen. There will be a post-show audience discussion led by Dr. Andrew Gerber, President and Medical Director of Silver Hill Hospital. On Saturday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m., there will be a benefit for the New Canaan Urgent Assessment Program with a buffet and beverages at the Carriage Barn before the performance at the Powerhouse Theatre. Performances run through March 5, 2023. Check the website, www.tpnc.org, for tickets and more information.




New Paradigm Theatre Has Chosen Non-Profit Community Partner For GREASE Photo
New Paradigm Theatre Has Chosen Non-Profit Community Partner For GREASE
New Paradigm Theatre (NPT), a company well-known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-gendered casting has chosen a community nonprofit that echoes the themes in their upcoming live theatre production of Grease.
Review: Paula Vogels INDECENT At Playhouse On Park Photo
Review: Paula Vogel's INDECENT At Playhouse On Park
Paula Vogel's Indecent, now running at Hartford's Playhouse on Park through February 26, dramatizes the production history of a much older play, The God of Vengeance, written in 1907 by Sholem Asch.
Eugene ONeill Theater Center Extends Application Period For 2023 Cabaret Junior Fellows Photo
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Extends Application Period For 2023 Cabaret Junior Fellows
Student vocalists ages 15 to 18 now have more time to apply for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2023 Cabaret Junior Fellows cohort. The application window previously set to close this week has been extended to Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11:59pm PST.
VIDEO: 42ND STREET Performers Create Tribute to Goodspeed Musicals in New Dance Short Film Photo
VIDEO: 42ND STREET Performers Create Tribute to Goodspeed Musicals in New Dance Short Film
Watch 42nd Street performers Derek Luscutoff, Kirsty Fuller, and Lamont Brown's dance short film tribute to Goodspeed Musicals.

From This Author - Sherry Shameer Cohen

Sherry Shameer Cohen is an award winning parachute journalist and blogger who is always looking for more challenging work. Her articles and photos have appeared in Connecticut Magazine, Greenwich M... (read more about this author)


Review: I HATE HAMLET at Music Theatre Of ConnecticutReview: I HATE HAMLET at Music Theatre Of Connecticut
February 5, 2023

Hurry up and book your tickets!
Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Westhill High SchoolPreviews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Westhill High School
November 14, 2022

You won't believe the performers are students in this otherwise professional production of a Broadway favorite.
Review: LEND ME A TENOR at Music Theatre of ConnecticutReview: LEND ME A TENOR at Music Theatre of Connecticut
November 6, 2022

Ken Ludwig's hilarious Lend Me a Tenor is thrilling audiences at Music Theatre of Connecticut. If you've seen this show before, you really need to see this production. The book is strong and clever enough to survive any ensemble and any director, but this production features an all-professional cast and exceptional direction by Pamela Hill.
Feature: Top Talent at Wall Street Theater in NorwalkFeature: Top Talent at Wall Street Theater in Norwalk
October 7, 2022

Are you looking for a terrific place to go for date night, girls' night out, birthday celebration, or just have a great time? Then it's time to discover the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk. BroadwayWorld was curious about it and popped in to see one of its shows in the BMW of Darien Comedy Series lineup. It blew us away!
Interview: LIZZIE KLEMPERER now teaches singing lessons in Fairfield CountyInterview: LIZZIE KLEMPERER now teaches singing lessons in Fairfield County
September 18, 2022

Meet Lizzie Klemperer, professional performer, voice teacher, and new Connecticut resident. All three things are important to people in Westchester and Fairfield County who love musical theatre.
share