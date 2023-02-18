Review: ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan

In The Town Players of New Canaan's new play, Ordinary People, the Jarretts were an ordinary albeit affluent family made up of Calvin, a successful tax attorney, his wife Beth, a homemaker and avid golfer, and their two sons, Buck and Conrad. Their world shattered when Buck and Conrad go sailing and Buck, the older son and stronger swimmer accidentally drowns. Cal tries to remain strong, but is pulled in different directions by Beth, who is obsessively organized busy with her golf club and by Con, who was recently released from a psychiatric hospital following a failed suicide attempt.

As the play opens, the Jarretts' home is a pressure cooker. Con (Cooper Smithers) is trying to rebuild his life as a high school student and competitive swimmer, while Cal (Eric Dino) is overprotective of him. Beth (Kitty Robertson) flits in and out of the living room, trying to maintain the appearance of normalcy, but betrayed by the bubbling bitterness she feels about Buck's death. When Con is in school, he faces the pressure of getting good grades, swimming multiple times a week under tough Coach Salan (Gus Bottazzi), socializing with old friends Joe and Kevin (Laszlo Balazs and Tyler Nuzzo-Dozier), and striking up a friendship with fellow choir singer Jeannine (Ryan Overley-Ryan). It's a lot for any high schooler to handle, even without a family tragedy. Reluctantly, Cal gives up swimming two days a week to see Dr. Berger (Will Jeffries), a psychiatrist who is a bit unorthodox, but very helpful in the end for both Con and Cal. Also in the cast is Karen (Chandler Hall), a teen he befriended when they were both hospitalized.

Ordinary People has an immensely talented group of actors who are well-cast in their roles. They really get each of the characters and are plausible in how they relate to each other. Deborah Burke's direction, with the help of Assistant Director Nova Hall), was sensitive and skillful. Burke also did the set design, which cleverly, but nicely, showed the Jarretts' living room, the school gym lockers, Dr. Berger's office, and an outdoor bench. Producer Patricia Spugani also designed complementary lighting for this excellent production.

The topic of Ordinary People is pretty heavy, but as told in Judith Guest's bestselling novel, the critically acclaimed Oscar winning 1980 movie, and Nancy Gilsenan's stage adaptation, it is timely, timeless, and moving. Spugani wrote in the Producer's Note that "The Town Players of New Canaan believe this thought-provoking play is more timely today than at any point since its original debut over 40 years ago." How true. Today the topic of mental health is not hush-hush, thanks to the ground breaking research on depression and mental illness and the game changing medications that have been developed since the book was first published. Also, sadly, the death of an offspring is no longer that rare because of all the frequent mass shootings throughout the country.

The Town Players of New Canaan produced Ordinary People in partnership with New Canaan Human Services and the renowned Silver Hill Hospital, which specializes in psychiatric care. How brilliant is that? Even the opening couldn't have come at a better time because Senator John Fetterman had just admitted himself to a psychiatric hospital for depression. The Town Players of New Canaan group is offering special events related to the play including audience discussions on Sundays, February 19, 26, and March 5 at 2:00 p.m., led by Dr. Michael Groat, Chief Clinical Officer of Silver Hill Hospital. On Saturday, March 4, there will be a 2:00 p.m. Matinée "Teens-for-Free" performance. Adults must accompany a teen. There will be a post-show audience discussion led by Dr. Andrew Gerber, President and Medical Director of Silver Hill Hospital. On Saturday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m., there will be a benefit for the New Canaan Urgent Assessment Program with a buffet and beverages at the Carriage Barn before the performance at the Powerhouse Theatre. Performances run through March 5, 2023. Check the website, www.tpnc.org, for tickets and more information.