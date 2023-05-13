Review: GUYS & DOLLS at Fairfield Center Stage

On Friday, May 12th, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another phenomenal production by Fairfield Center Stage, GUYS & DOLLS, which is one of the absolute best musicals ever written, with music by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on characters created by Damon Runyon. As someone who has seen this show performed on Broadway, I am qualified to say decisively and without exaggeration that Fairfield Center Stage's performance of GUYS & DOLLS far surpasses and outshines what I saw on Broadway! Fairfield Center Stage has yet again chosen the perfect cast and perfect venue for their production! The venue is Wakeman Hall, inside First Church Congregational of Fairfield. Fairfield Center Stage maximizes the use of both the stage and the area in front of the stage throughout the show. Director Brian Crook, Musical Director Frank Martignetti, and Choreographer Bonnie Gregson combine their talents to bring out the best in the first-rate ensemble cast who all look like they are having a wonderful time playing their respective roles, with excellent stage chemistry, radiating positive energy throughout the audience! The stage presence and dynamics between the cast members are sensational. The performances are so believable, all around, that it is easy to forget that this is a fictional story.

A talented live band, located at the back of the stage, also enhances the quality of this production! The band, conducted by keyboardist Frank Martignetti also includes Mac Johnston on violin, Kate Testani on reeds, Mark Dennis on trumpet, Jim Marbury on trombone, Charles Casimiro on bass, and Gabe Nappi on drums.

Fairfield Center Stage captures the audience's full attention, right from the start with the entertaining stage antics by the cast, in the opening instrumental number "Runyonland." That number is immediately followed by what has traditionally been my favorite song of this show, "Fugue for Tinhorns," which is performed by Nicely-Nicely Johnson (Jeffrey Fulton), Benny Southstreet, (Kevin Pelkey), and Rusty Charlie (Mike Traum.) They sing about the respective horses they are betting on.

Set in New York City (with a scene in Havana), the story centers around two gamblers Nathan Detroit (Marc Improta) and Sky Masterson (Robert Agis), and their love interests Adelaide (Christy McIntosh-Newsom) and Sarah Brown (Rebecca Borowik), respectively. Nathan Detroit runs an illegal underground floating craps game, constantly switching locations to avoid being caught by authorities, particularly by Lt. Brannigan (Steve Benko.) Nathan Detroit has been engaged to nightclub performer Adelaide for fourteen years. Adelaide is understandably upset that they have not yet gotten married. In an attempt to gain money to secure a location for the next craps game, Nathan places a bet with Sky Masterson, giving Sky the challenge of getting Sarah Brown to join Sky on a trip to Havana. Nathan figured it would be a guaranteed win for himself, since Sarah Brown is a wholesome sidewalk missionary who would not likely be interested in or manipulated by a gambler, at least, not from Nathan Detroit's perspective. While Sky initially viewed his pursuit of Sarah as a challenge to win a bet, upon getting to know her, his romantic interest in her becomes personal and sincere.

Sarah's missionary group also includes Agatha (Samantha Moore), Martha (Liz Buonicore), Calvin (James Hisey), and Arvide Abernathy (Thomas Woodman.)

The master of ceremonies (Jayden Santos) announces the performances of the "hot box dgirls" who are led by Adelaide, as her back-up singers and dancers. The hot box girls are performed by Alex Agosta (who in this performance also played General Cartwright), Lindsey Anderson, Grace Ferrante, Maggie Kruse, Marcelle Morrisey, and Brianna Parkin.

Other gamblers include Harry the Horse (Paul Goodman), Big Jule (Walt Matis), and Liver Lips Louie (Sana "Prince" Sarr.)

Sophie Pennock Collins and Sarah Maya also enhance the show in their ensemble roles.

Some of the roles are scheduled to be played by other performers during other performances in this run.

There are many highlight musical performances with incredible solos and harmonies, with the right performers and combination of performers in every role! The dancing is so amazing that it seems as if Fairfield Center Stage hired expert professionals, especially during the Havana scene. The acting is so first-rate that the audience feels the characters' emotions. Whether it is the lamenting of Adelaide, the internal conflict of Sarah, the spiritual awakening of Sky, the frustration of Lt. Brannigan, the grandfatherly love of Arvide, the anxiety of Benny Southstreet, the enthusiasm of Nicely Nicely Johnson, or the outwardly restrained inner outrage of Nathan towards Big Jule, all the cast members from the leads to the ensemble maximize each role they perform. This was truly an ensemble cast effort!

Will Nathan and Adelaide ever get married? Will Sarah reciprocate Sky's interest in her? Will Nathan find a location for the craps game? If so, where? Come to the show to find out!

I highly recommend GUYS & DOLLS, which is scheduled to continue to run through May 21, 2023. For times and tickets, please go to Click Here.