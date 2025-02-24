Review: GUYS AND DOLLS at Center Stage Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, February 21st, I had the pleasure of seeing one of my all-time favorite musicals, GUYS AND DOLLS wonderfully performed at Center Stage Theatre in Shelton, CT. This musical features music by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on characters created by Damon Runyon. Led by director and musical director Liz Muller and enhanced by choreographers Brandy and Michael Bailey, this cast entertained the packed house who all seemed to enjoy this performance! Center Stage Theatre has decided to cast nearly every role with two different performers, in two different groups, depending on which given performance the audience sees. This review will be based on the cast I saw, which the theatre refers to as the “red cast.”

Center Stage Theatre takes a creative unique approach to this musical, kicking off the show with projections of the cast members singing "Fugue for Tinhorns," which is performed by Nicely-Nicely Johnson (Melanie Byron), Benny Southstreet, (Roberto DeSantis), and Rusty Charlie (Tim Andrade.) They sing about the respective horses they are betting on. The performers do not appear on stage until the very end of the song. This method of projecting performers onto the back of the stage is used a few other times in this unique approach to this musical. Among those times is the phone conversation between Nathan Detroit (Dave Kaminski) and Joey Biltmore (Zachary Simonetti.)

The scenery was mostly projected, which works extremely well in this production. There were some moveable climbing pieces that are well utilized by the cast, when they are on the stage.

Set in New York City (with a scene in Havana), the story centers around two gamblers Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson (Charles Romano), and their love interests Adelaide (Trisha McCoy) and Sarah (Rebecca Borowik), respectively. Nathan Detroit runs an illegal underground floating craps game, constantly switching locations to avoid being caught by authorities, particularly by Lt. Brannigan (Michael Primorac.) Nathan Detroit has been engaged to nightclub performer Adelaide for fourteen years. Adelaide is understandably upset that they have not yet gotten married. In an attempt to gain money to secure a location for the next craps game, Nathan places a bet with Sky Masterson, giving Sky the challenge of getting Sarah to join Sky on a trip to Havana. Nathan figured it would be a guaranteed win for himself, since Sarah Brown is a wholesome sidewalk missionary who would not likely be interested in or manipulated by a gambler, at least, not from Nathan Detroit's perspective. While Sky initially viewed his pursuit of Sarah as a challenge to win a bet, upon getting to know her, his romantic interest in her becomes personal and sincere.

Sarah's missionary group also includes a grandfatherly figure named Arvide Abernathy (Ron Amon) and Agatha (Angela Pellegrino-Grant.) Other members are performed by Marie Demasi, Alexandra Dima, and Lucia Fede. The mission is under the threat of possibly being closed by General Cartwright (Michelle Lambert) due to a deficiency of progress. It is no surprise that the mission is failing to make progress. They are leading with rules and regulations. Mere rules and regulations neither provide people with the desire nor the power to change. Sarah makes no mention of how God loves all of us, knows and desires what is best for us, or how God’s grace gives us the superpower to break free from any sin that has a hold over our lives, so we may then live in freedom from the sins that are bringing us down. Sarah makes no mention of a personal relationship with Jesus, or how He has blessed her life. Ironically, much later in the show, when Nicely-Nicely Johnson sings a fictional testimony, in a song called, “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat,” the lyrics, “Thank the Lord,” imply that Nicely-Nicely Johnson has a better understanding of why and how repentance is possible than Sarah ever had. The only sign that Sarah has possibly read the Bible she proclaims is later in the show when she encourages Adelaide to be forgiving and not cling to bitterness. Rebecca Borowik is excellent at believably conveying the naiveness and subsequent emotions of well-intentioned Sarah.

The "hot box girls" are led by Adelaide, and her back-up singers and dancers. The hot box girls include Mimi (Sandra Fernandes), and are also performed by Meghan Corraro, Marissa Dias, Chucky Goins, Alyssa Grosso, Julie Hoff, Hannah Kosman, Kylee Taylor, and Lillian Trembley.

Other gamblers include Harry the Horse (Max Rodman), Big Jule (Vic Terenzio), Angie the Ox (Lauren Sittard), and are also performed by Ram Gordon, Teya Guearra, Nick Gugliotti, Chris Hetherington, Maggie Kruse, Mike O’ Mara, and Isaiah Rodriguez.

The best performed and most well-known musical number is “Luck Be a Lady Tonight,” excellently performed by Charles Romano as Sky, along with the other gamblers. Sky's dependence on luck rather than God raises major red flags as to the authenticity of his alleged conversion.

The strongest emotion portrayed was the restrained outrage at Big Jule, which David Kaminski clearly shows, as Nathan Detroit is being cheated out of money, but is forced to put up with it, due to Big Jule’s gun. The audience feels and shares the outrage, making it an absolute highlight when Sky manages to deceive Big Jule and pry the gun from him.

Trisha McCoy really shines as Adelaide, complete with a heavy New Yawk accent and mannerisms that make the character feel highly believable.

Will Nathan and Adelaide ever get married? Will Sarah reciprocate Sky's interest in her? Will Nathan find a location for the craps game? If so, where? Will Sarah be able to prevent the mission from being closed? Come to the show to find out!

I highly recommend GUYS AND DOLLS, which is scheduled to continue to run through Sunday, March 2, 2025. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets.

