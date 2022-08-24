Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Fall 2022 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy's fall 2022 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! With such a wide variety of classes for different age groups, there is truly something for everyone. Classes in Simsbury will take place at Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow Street) and classes in Hartford will take place at the 224 EcoSpace (224 Farmington Avenue). Sessions are eight weeks long, and there will be a Share Day on the final class for family and friends! Need-based scholarships are available.

Fall 2022 classes include the following: Creative Kids (Ages 6-8), Intro to Acting (Ages 9-12), Young Actors: Exploring the Scene (Ages 9-12), Young Actors: Building a Character (Ages 9-12), Advanced Young Actors: Production - Shakespeare's The Tempest (Ages 9-12), Being in the Moment: Improv for Beginners (Ages 9-12), Acting for the Camera (Ages 9-12), Advanced Young Actors: The One Act (Ages 10-13), Dungeons, Drama, and the Strange Things Afoot (Ages 11-14), Acting for the Camera (Ages 13-17), The Audition: Stage and Screen (Ages 13-17), Teens: From Page to Stage (Ages 13-17), The. Audition: The Monologue (Ages 15-17), Playwriting: The Magical Object (Ages 15-18). Returning to teach this fall are Hillary Ekwall and Tori Mooney, among several other fantastic teaching artists.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Playhouse Theatre Academy also offers Literature Alive, a field trip program that extends the classroom by allowing students to see daytime professional theatre productions at Playhouse on Park! Additionally, schools may book in-school or after school classes and workshops, and there are options for homeschool groups as well.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including fall 2022 pricing and registration forms, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.