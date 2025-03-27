Previews: AN EASTER ON MULBERRY STREET at Weston History & Culture Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long-time Lower Fairfield County residents are familiar with the ever-popular Mulberry Street series in theaters. Now, in addition to Mulberry Street and Christmas on Mulberry Street, there is a concert reading of An Easter on Mulberry Street. Both A Christmas on Mulberry Street* and An Easter on Mulberry Street are based on the characters of Nicholas Consentino from the three-act play A Moon Over Mulberry Street and Al Pia’s two-act play, Mulberry Street. (*Note: A Christmas on Mulberry Street is a different play than Lodin and Squire's musical comedy, A Merry Mulberry Musical.)

Written and directed by Frank S. Petrilli, the show is a bittersweet comedy that honors the women of the Italian-American Morello and Baccolini families on Mulberry Street at Eastertime in 1943 during World War II. The play is about three daughters and their mothers who are trying to keep the family structure strong while facing the difficulties of war on the home front while their husbands and sons are fighting overseas.

The cast includes Jordan Elizabeth Gelber, Alexandra Scatamacchia, Cara Kramer, Samantha Frattallone, Elayne Mordoff, Donna Fox Bianco, Janice Pasqua, Mavis Nemser, John Fatteross, Brian Bianco, Jeffrey F. Wright II, Dillon John Collins, and Michael “Motts” Pelazza.

After the reading, there will be a discussion with Petrilli and the cast.

The previous Mulberry plays were produced multiple times at Stamford’s Curtain Call, but The Acme Stage Company often partners with other venues for its productions. this concert-reading will be presented by the Weston History & Culture Center and The Acme Stage Company one time only on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 2:00.

The Acme Stage Company, founded by J. Gilbert Kaufman and Frank S. Petrilli, promotes classical, contemporary, new and original plays, and modern plays that are infrequently produced. It has performed at “Under Acme" at the Acme Bar & Grill on Great Jones Street in the NOHO section of Manhattan. It has presented pieces for the Play Reading Series at Sardi's Restaurant in Times Square, Studios 150 in Times Square, Studio 1 at Weist Barron, Ted Bardy Studios in Chelsea, and at Shelter Studios on 57th Street. In Southern Fairfield County, CT it has staged presentations in association with Stamford Theater Works, the Dressing Room Theater at Curtain Call, Stage II of TPNC at The Powerhouse Theater (at times in conjunction with Falcon Repertory Company), at the Carriage House Arts Center in Waveny Park, and recently with Falcon Repertory Company at the historic Pinebrook Theater (of The Group Theater fame) on Pinewood Lake.

Acme Stage Company’s production of An Easter on Mulberry Street comes shortly after The Weston History & Culture Center’s event “Rosies of World War II,” in person and on ZOOM on Saturday, March 29 at 2:00.

The Weston History & Culture Center is located at 104 Weston Road in Weston on the site of the mid-19th century working farm, Coley Homestead. There are always permanent exhibits and new events at the Weston History & Cultural Center.

General Admission tickets to An Easter on Mulberry Street are $15.00 plus service fee for members of the Weston History & Culture Center and $20.00 plus service fee for non-members. You can buy tickets at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/weston-history-culture-center/an-easter-on-mulberry-street-play-reading. There are no refunds, unless the event is cancelled by the Weston History & Culture Center. If you do not attend or must cancel, your purchase will be considered a donation to the Weston History & Culture Center, which can issue you a donation receipt.

