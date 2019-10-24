Playhouse on Park's Fall/Winter Clothing & Outerwear Collection To Benefit Tara's Closet

Playhouse on Park's Young Professional Advisory Board is collecting fall and winter clothing and outerwear for members of our community in need: men, women, teens, children and infants.

Tara's Closet is run by Jewish Family Services; the initiative raises funds to increase the awareness of mental illness, while also confidentially giving clothing to JFS clients. Tara's Closet is looking for coats, sweaters, gloves, scarves and boots in excellent, new or "like new" condition. Clean, freshly washed, and free of tears, stains or rips. All sizes are needed, and hangers are preferred. Undergarments and socks will not be accepted.

Please consider bringing a contribution to Playhouse on Park throughout the run of A Shayna Maidel (October 30 - November 17). Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

To learn more, visit jfshartford.org/community-support/taras-closet.html. To purchase tickets to A SHAYNA MAIDEL, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.





