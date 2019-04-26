Playhouse on Park Hosts 10th Anniversary Gala Celebration

To friends of Playhouse on Park, old and new, you're invited to an evening of memorable entertainment, delicious food and drink, reflective remarks, dancing and more! This fundraising event is set for Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 6pm-11pm at the beautiful Gershon Fox Ballroom in Hartford.

Our non-profit professional theater has so much to celebrate since it opened its doors in 2009 - from successful sold-out shows, to its countless number of volunteers, to the artists who have brought their talent to our intimate setting. Playhouse on Park has created unforgettable moments - both on and off stage - and is ready to celebrate the past while looking to the future with hope and excitement! Guests will be treated to performances from stop/time dance theater, along with special guests from previous seasons.

There are still some tickets for this event! Additionally, sponsorship and advertising opportunities in conjunction with this event are available. For tickets, or for more information, please visit www.playhouseonpark.org or call our box office at 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





