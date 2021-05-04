Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Seeks Applicants for Box Office Manager/Registrar Position

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is hiring a Box Office Manager & Registrar for Playhouse on Park and Playhouse Theatre Academy, respectively. This is one full-time position with two sets of responsibilities.

Applicants from all backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. The ideal applicant is a highly organized individual with a passion for live theater & theater education. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119. This is an in-person position.

The Box Office Manager & Playhouse Theatre Academy Registrar are the face of both organizations. This position will be split between managing the Box Office at Playhouse on Park and being the lead administrative support for Playhouse Theatre Academy & Playhouse Theatre Group's Literature Alive program. The ratio of hours for Registrar & Box Office Manager will vary from week to week. Hours will vary, including sometimes during business hours, sometimes during performance times, often evenings & weekends, and always during education classes, which tend to be in the after-school time slot.

The Box Office Manager position reports directly to the Executive Director, and the Registrar position reports to both the Executive Director & Director of Education. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to Mollie Cook at MCook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. Please visit the "Help Wanted" tab on www.playhouseonpark.org for a full list of requirements, hours, and salary.