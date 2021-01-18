Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc Receives $4931.31 Grant

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc received a $4931.31 grant from United Illuminating/Southern Connecticut Gas/Connecticut Natural Gas under Connecticut's Neighborhood Assistance Act tax credit program. The funding will help to replace and expand their lighting inventory with energy efficient lighting.

"We are so grateful for the Neighborhood Assistant Act, the businesses that choose to participate, and especially those that choose to support Playhouse on Park. We have a huge need to replace our existing (and antiquated) lighting equipment and to expand our inventory. This is very costly, and often we are unable to make it a priority. Receiving funds directed towards this expense fills a true need, and is an incredible gift," said Tracy Flater, Executive Director of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.

United Illuminating (UI), Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG) and Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG) - all subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. - distributed a total of $441,540 in grants to 59 organizations. The grants, made possible by Connecticut's Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program, are aimed athelping nonprofit community and neighborhood organizations across the state improve energy efficiency and reduce their energy costs.

Since 2010, UI, SCG and CNG has awarded $3.8 million in grants through the NAA Program, which offers a corporate tax credit to encourage businesses to provide financial support to qualified local nonprofit organizations. "As we prepare to celebrate the holidays during these unprecedented times, we are mindful of the many people in our communities who are suffering as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic - and of the important roles nonprofit organizations play in supporting them," said Frank Reynolds, President of UI, SCG and CNG. "This program allows us to help our nonprofit partners achieve ongoing energy savings, allowing our partners to focus their resources on the critical programs and services that they provide." The 2020 NAA grants support a wide variety of projects undertaken by community organizations across the UI, SCG and CNG service territories. A full listing of the projects supported can be found at NAA tax credit Program.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc, Playhouse on Park is Connecticut's most affordable and intimate professional theatre is located in West Hartford's historic and diverse Park Road neighborhood. Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2009 by Tracy Flater, Sean Harris, and Darlene Zoller. The trio quickly took over a vacant theatre space and opened Playhouse on Park, an intimate 163-seat theater space with seating on three sides of the stage. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. For more info about Playhouse on Park, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

About UI: The United Illuminating Company (UI) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1899, UI operates approximately 3,500 miles of electric distribution lines and 139 miles of transmission lines. It serves approximately 335,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. UI received the Edison Electric Institute's Emergency Recovery Award recognizing the company's response to the May 2018 storms that impacted its service territory. For more information, visit www.uinet.com.

About SCG: The Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1847, SCG operates approximately 2,500 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines, serving approximately 197,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. For more information, visit www.soconngas.com.

About CNG: Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation (CNG) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1848, CNG operates 2,160 miles of natural gas distribution pipeline, serving approximately 177,000 customers across 26 communities in the greater Hartford-New Britain area, and Greenwich, Connecticut. For more information, visit www.cngcorp.com.