Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Launches Online Silent Auction for their Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Tribute to the Work of John Kander

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023.

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF John Kander. The online auction is officially live at https://Encore2023.ggo.bid. and there are tons of exciting items on which to bid! Items include a week on the Cape in Wellfleet, getting to name your own ice cream flavor, wine and spirits, spa treatments, kids activities, and many more. There is truly something for everyone! The online silent auction will close on Saturday, May 13th at 9pm.

ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE will take place at The Society Room in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. Attire: Art Deco Chic. Evening includes dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, dancing with the Latanya Farrell Band, and live performances paying tribute to the work of John Kander including CHICAGO, CABARET, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and more!

Tickets, tables, sponsorships, and advertisements are on sale now. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at ECook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. Playhouse Theatre Group must raise over $7m annually. ENCORE, if successful, has a major impact on their fundraising goals.



