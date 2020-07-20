Playhouse On Park's Falcetti Four To Reunite For A Broadway-Style Cabaret

Join singers from past Playhouse on Park productions for a 90-minute cabaret filled with show tunes, jazz standards and more! Date/time: Wednesday, August 26th (rain date: August 27th) at 6:30pm (gates open at 6pm).

Many of you will remember Carolyn (Cumming) Burke, Hillary Ekwall, Amanda Forker, and Rick Fountain from various performances on the Playhouse stage, but the group was also known as the "Falcetti Four". The Falcetti Four performed weekly for over two years at Falcetti Music in Blue Back Square as part of a Playhouse on Park outreach program. They developed quite a following over the years and are incredibly excited to reunite for this performance.

Tickets are $25; they will not be sold at the door. You can order tickets through Playhouse on Park - online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT. 06119. Please note Playhouse on Park's abbreviated hours due to Covid-19: 10am-2pm Mon-Fri or by appointment. On the night of the event, you will not need a physical ticket; your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Bring your own beverages, food, chairs/blankets and masks. Masks must be warn unless you are in your pod. The Hill-Stead Museum is located at 35 Mountain Rd. Farmington, CT 06032. For more information, visit their website at www.Hillstead.org. In addition to Comedy Night, Playhouse on Park will bring a a Broadway-Style Cabaret on August 26th.

About Playhouse on Park: It's Connecticut's most affordable and intimate professional theatre, located in West Hartford's historic and diverse Park Road neighborhood. Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2009 by Tracy Flater, Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller. The trio quickly took over a vacant theatre space and opened Playhouse on Park, an intimate 163-seat theater space with seating on three sides of the stage. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre year-round, including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series, whichis part of our Literature Alive Field Trip Program; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.

A message from the Hill-Stead Museum: The health and safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In the interest of your personal safety and community health, please observe all the precautions listed here: Guests are advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet away from other groups of people not traveling with them while standing in lines and moving around the property; Children must stay with adults at all times and a minimum of 6 feet distance must be maintained between all other non-family members; Face masks should be worn by all visitors six years of age and above; Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed at entrances and high contact areas; A first aid station will be accessible.

Hill-Stead employees have already pre-marked spaces on the lawn for your group. Upon arrival, guests will be escorted to a pre-marked space on the west lawn by an employee wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). We are closely monitoring government policy changes, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, government mandates, and public health advancements and will continue to make changes as necessary or appropriate to our protocols and procedures.

Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You