Playhouse On Park To Host Young Professionals Night In Conjunction with Production of TONI STONE

Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Thursday, June 13th, 2024 for a performance of TONI STONE by Lydia R. Diamond. The pre-show complimentary networking event is at 6pm, followed by the performance at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25, all seats reserved. Networking reception will include complimentary beer, wine and appetizers. Space is limited; reserve your tickets today! Thanks to generous support from our sponsors, Young Professionals save $30 on June 13th. Purchase your Young Professionals tickets today for only $25 while seats are still available. Young Professionals Nights are sponsored by WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company, 90+ Cellars, Soskin's Hot Sos, and Black Remote She. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org for more information.

About the Show:

TONI STONE is an original play inspired by the book Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann. This sensational theatrical event knocks it out of the park with a high intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball's Negro Leagues. Against all odds, Toni Stone blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni's journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most — play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along.

For more information on TONI STONE, or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

