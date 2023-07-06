Playhouse On Park To Host Young Professionals Night In Conjunction With Musical BANDSTAND

Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Thursday, August 3rd for a performance of BANDSTAND; music by Richard Oberacker, with a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker. Pre-show wine and cheese reception begins at 6pm, and the show will be at 7:30pm. The reception includes complimentary wine and cheese. Tickets are $25, all seats reserved.

The New York Times calls BANDSTAND “both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It's a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally.”

About the Show: It's 1945. American soldiers return home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, and Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns with the hope of rebuilding his life. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next swing band sensation, Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, and together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. However, complicated relationships, the demands of the competition, and the challenging after-effects of war may break these musicians. Victory will require every ounce of talent, stamina, and raw nerve that these musicians can muster. BANDSTAND runs from July 12 - August 20, 2023.

Young Professionals are encouraged to support Playhouse on Park's drive for the Veterans Affairs (VA) Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)! Playhouse on Park is collecting new toiletries, socks, underwear, and hygiene products (for both men and women). Items can be brought to Playhouse on Park during the run of BANDSTAND.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.