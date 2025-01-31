Playhouse On Park To Host Public Performances Of THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE AMAZING AVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (And Her Dog!), by Lauren Gunderson and Music by Bree Lowdermilk, is touring schools across Connecticut through Playhouse Theatre Academy's Literature Alive on the Road program.

Playhouse on Park will host two public performances on Saturday, February 15th at 1pm and 4pm. This production is part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audience Series and is recommended for Grades Pre-K - 4, but offers fun for the entire family. THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (And Her Dog!) is directed and choreographed by Robert Mintz, with music direction by Robert Tomasulo.

A mystery science musical for young audiences! Fly through the solar system with Dr. Wonderful and her amazing adventure team of Newton (the dog), Ben (the human), and Mom (the Mom)! Girl-detective-noir meets science-geek-chic in this super cool astronomical musical theatre event that will take you across the universe with fun, flair, and science.

Robert Mintz (Director/Choreographer) is returning to Playhouse on Park after directing last season's Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, and The Prom, and co-choreographing Bandstand. A theatre artist who has recently relocated to Hartford from Washington, DC, Robert just finished directing a production of Reefer Madness at NextStop Theatre in Herndon, VA. Previously at NextStop he directed Lucky Stiff and choreographed Singin' in the Rain (Helen Hayes nomination for Outstanding Choreography).

The cast consists of RACHEL BALLASY (Mom) Playhouse on Park: Choreographer ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY, Ms. Square/Mama Square POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL; Little Theatre of Manchester: Elle Woods LEGALLY BLONDE, WILL NASH BROYLES (Newton) Playhouse on Park Debut! Greenbrier Valley Theatre, WV: Pippin PIPPIN; Walnut Street Theatre, PA: Doody GREASE, SYDNEY WEISER (Dr. Wonderful) Playhouse on Park: Swing INDECENT, Pippa/Rosie DANDELION; TheaterWorks USA: Charlotte CHARLOTTE'S WEB, and TRAVIS WROTEN (Ben) Playhouse on Park Debut! The Hartt School: TJ SISTER ACT; Hartford Stage: Don Pedro BREAKDANCING SHAKESPERE.

Tickets are $22.50-$25 plus a $2.50 processing fee. Inquire about Group Rates today! For more information on Dr. Wonderful, or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 ext. 10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

