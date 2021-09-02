Playhouse On Park Kicks Off 13th Annual Comedy Night Series

Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's 2021-22 Comedy Night series. Join us for 90 minutes of laughs! This season's Comedy Nights will be at 8pm on October 30, January 8, April 2, April 30, and June 18. Tickets are $15, all seats reserved. COVID-19 Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Vaccination card, government issued ID, and masks are required for all patrons.

The first Comedy Night of the season will be on October 30, 2021 at 8pm. Coleman Green is scheduled to headline, with a feature by Krystal Dyer. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show, which will take place at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT.

Coleman Green, who's known in the Philadelphia comedy scene, has quickly increased his comic opportunities. A rising star, Coleman Green is no stranger to stage, small and large screen. Gracing the stages of many venues and clubs, Coleman somehow manages to find the common link between all races, ethnicities, cultures, and incomes, that makes us all think and laugh. He is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer of his own animation series. He has the ability when needed, to bring his comedy into the roles that he portrays. Not every comedian can have CEO's, top officials, and everyday people bend over in laughter about his life and family.

Krystal Dyer has a quick wit and funny spin on divorce, dating in her 40's, and raising boys has endeared her to many audiences. Krystal has won and placed in comedy contests at the Hartford Funny Bone and is a regular at Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun.

For tickets, call the Playhouse box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.