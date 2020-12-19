Playhouse On Park Brings Concerts To 'Stroll Your Own Way'

Playhouse on Park is joining West Hartford Chamber of Commerce's winter series, "Stroll Your Own Way." There will be two concerts (December 20th and 22nd) filled with holiday songs, showtunes, and more! These events are FREE and open to the public.

Performance location: Blue Back Square, under the pergola on the outdoor stage (near Barnes and Noble) in West Hartford. You do not need to register in advance; just show up, adhere to social distancing, and enjoy!

On December 20th from 2pm-3pm, join singers from Playhouse on Park for a family-friendly concert of your favorite holiday tunes, mixed in with your favorite Disney songs & showtunes! On December 22nd from 6:30pm - 7:30pm, join singers from Playhouse on Park for a concert filled with your favorite holiday songs and showtunes. Come and enjoy, and let us help you get into the holiday spirit! For more info on the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce's "Stroll Your Own Way," visit www.whchamber.com.

About Playhouse on Park: It's Connecticut's most affordable and intimate professional theatre is located in West Hartford's historic and diverse Park Road neighborhood. Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2009 by Tracy Flater, Sean Harris, and Darlene Zoller. The trio quickly took over a vacant theatre space and opened Playhouse on Park, an intimate 163-seat theater space with seating on three sides of the stage. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.