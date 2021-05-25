Pilobolus to Premiere BLOOM: A JOURNEY Roving Car Safari Performance

Internationally celebrated Washington Depot-based dance company Pilobolus is returning to Litchfield County, Connecticut this Summer (July 21-25, 2021) with "BLOOM: A Journey," its second annual roving car safari. This year's all-new, one-of-a-kind driving adventure brings attendees on a journey through nature at Sunny Meadow Farm to be fully immersed and interactive with multiple stages of performance across several disciplines.

Highlights from the 2021 event include (schedule subject to change):

• Full Moon at the Meadow, in support of Pilobolus, will take place on Friday, July 23 from 7-10pm. The festivities will begin with a VIP experience through the car safari, followed by live music, libations and farm-to-table hors d'oeuvres from local culinary icon Cassandra Purdy in an open air barn on the farm under the full moon. Tickets - including a donation to Pilobolus - begin at $500.

• Morning Wellness Programming throughout all five festival days, taking place 8-10am. Pilobolus once again brings outdoor wellness classes - yoga, meditation, balance, tai chi and family classes - led by Connecticut-based wellness practitioners. Mats and equipment will not be provided on site; participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, blocks, cushions and blankets. Tickets are $30 per person, per session.

• This year's car safari will take place July 21 - 25 with start times ranging from 10:00am - 5:45pm. Guests will be invited to drive through an idyllic New England Farm, offering scenery of an apple orchard, sprawling fields of wildflowers, ponds, woodland and more, while enjoying live, 365-degree performances from artists including Stuart Bogie, Kat Edmonson, Rob Kapilow, Darlene Kascak, Litchfield County Choral Union, dancers from Pilobolus, Ben Sollee and local student musicians. Cars will travel in pods of 10-12 vehicles, and guests will be invited to enjoy the performances from their vehicle, or step out to be fully immersed in the art. Timed-entry tickets for the 75-minute interactive experience begin at $50 per vehicle. An option to add-on a curated snack box from Chef Purdy is also available to pre-purchase for $10.

"Last year we were able to pivot and transform our Festival into a safe and engaging experience like no other, and in response to the incredible feedback from sold out audiences, we hit the road to scout out a new site for this year's roving performance," said Renée Jaworski, Co-Artistic Director, Pilobolus. "This year is a celebration of our journey around the sun. Much has transpired. Much has been learned. As we move into a more normal summer, we want to celebrate our victory, while acknowledging our failures. We plan to encourage connection while remembering what we lost."

"Our goal with BLOOM is to create a journey of our shared human experience; I promise that you can expect the unexpected with Pilobolus with a little something for the whole family," added Matt Kent, Co-Artistic Director, Pilobolus. "There will be performances floating on water and flying through the sky. There will be music on the water, dancers in the woods, colors in the trees. There will be stories, secrets and surprises along the way. This year provides new opportunities to exit your car, enjoy the call of birds and be bathed in healing sounds."

Tickets will officially go on sale June 7 on the Company's website - www.pilobolus.org - through TodayTix. On the chance of inclement weather, rain accommodations on July 26-27 will be communicated to ticket holders in advance of their arrival.

Event FAQs - including the pet policy, safety guidelines, directions and more - are available at www.pilobolus.org/bloom.

Photo credit: John Kane