Photos: Westport Country Playhouse Honors Tony-Winner Nathan Lane At Annual Gala

“At This Stage” benefit pays tribute to the Playhouse’s 95 seasons and presents Leadership Award to Anne Keefe, former co-artistic director.
Westport Country Playhouse named Tony Award-winning Broadway star Nathan Lane as Artistic Honoree at a fundraiser, “At This Stage,” on Saturday, October 4. Check out photos from the evening below.
Broadway talents, many of whom appeared in shows with Lane, including host Danny Burstein and performers Brad Aspel, Nikki Renée Daniels, Melinda Doolittle, Cory English, Santino Fontana, Cady Huffman, Christine Pedi, Stephanie Pope, Ray Roderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Marissa Rosen, Scarlett Strallen, and Michael Wordly, celebrated the honoree’s career.
They also saluted productions that have been staged at the Playhouse during its 95 seasons since its founding in 1931. Anne Keefe, former Playhouse co-artistic director, received the 2025 Playhouse Leadership Award.
All proceeds from this event support Westport Country Playhouse, a non-profit performing arts center and professional, producing theater, its work on stage and throughout the community. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Photo Credit: Kerry Long Photography
Beth Huisking, Nathan Lane, and Mark Shanahan
Anne Keefe, Daniel Adamson, Clea Newman, Athena Adamson, Kurt Soderlund
Jens and Kerri Joller
Stephanie Pope, Santino Fontana, Melinda Doolittle, Roy Roderick, Cady Huffman, Danny Burstein (host), Cory English, Marissa Rosen, Christine Pedi, Michael Wordly
Santino Fontana, Melinda Doolittle, Roy Roderick, Cady Huffman, Danny Burstein, Cory English, Marissa Rosen, Christine Pedi, Michael Wordly, Brad Aspel
Videos