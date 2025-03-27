Photos: THEATRE PEOPLE At Westport Country Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse is staging the romantic comedy, “Theatre People,” from March 25 through April 12. Check out brand-new photos from the production!

Filled with romance, misunderstandings, and surprises, the plot focuses on a married playwright couple who are trying to concoct a surefire Broadway hit but create as much drama among themselves as on paper.

Written by West Hartford native Paul Slade Smith, the play is an adaptation of Ferenc Molnár’s, “Play at the Castle.” Director is Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director.

The witty comedy is set in 1948 in a Newport mansion populated with characters in love with theater: Charlotte and Arthur Sanders, a married playwright couple; Margot Bell, a celebrated ingénue; Victor Pratt, a narcissistic Broadway baritone; and Oliver Adams, a young, insecure novelist; as well as Olga, an unabashedly unhelpful housekeeper.

The cast includes Erin Noel Grennan as Olga (Westport Country Playhouse: Script in Hand playreadings of “Theatre People” and “The Outsider”; Regional: “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help,” “Reckless” at Cincinnati Playhouse; “A Flea in Her Ear,” “The Man Who Came to Dinner” at Drury Lane; “Noises Off” at Totem Playhouse; eight seasons with Peninsula Players, two seasons with Gaiety Theatre, Ireland. TV: “The Other Two,” “Dr. Death,” “Bull”; umpteen commercials; the upcoming film, “Thoughts and Prayers”; erinnoelgrennan.com); Isabel Keating as Charlotte Sanders (Westport Country Playhouse: “A Sherlock Carol,” Script in Hand playreadings of “Mrs. Christie,” “Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”; Broadway: Upcoming “Queen of Versailles,” “Doubt: A Parable,” “The Boy from Oz” – Tony, Drama League, Outer Critics nominations, Drama Desk and Theatre World awards; Regional: World Premiere “Queen of Versailles”; Television: Emmy Award-winning PBS American Masters “Judy Garland: By Myself”;

Michael McCorry Rose as Victor Pratt (Broadway/Tours: “Wicked,” “Anastasia,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” next season’s “The Queen of Versailles”; Film: Universal Picture’s “Wicked,” “Disenchanted” for Disney+, “Snapshots”; Regional: Roles at Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Alliance Theatre, Yale Rep, Paper Mill Playhouse, Capital Rep, and Project Shaw in New York City; michaelrose.me); and Rodolfo Soto as Oliver Adams (Westport Country Playhouse: “In the Heights” as Usnavi, Barnstormer “An Evening to Celebrate Love,” three Script In Hand playreadings, including “Theatre People”; Other: "Ring of Fire" at North Carolina Theatre, “In the Heights” at Broadway at Music Circus as Usnavi, TheaterWorks USA’s tour of “The Lightning Thief” as Grover; BFA in Acting, BA in Writing for the Stage, Marymount Manhattan College).

Creative team includes James Fenton, set designer; Annie Le, costume designer; Alyssandra Docherty, lighting designer; Jill Du Boff, sound designer; and Rebecca C. Monroe, stage manager.

“Theatre People” running time is approximately two hours, including one 15-minute intermission. The play is appropriate for age 14 and up; some suggestive content. Single tickets start at $40 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

