 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: TEA AT FIVE At Ivoryton Playhouse

Running through June 8.

By: May. 21, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Check out photos of Tea at Five at Ivoryton Playhouse, an intimate and moving portrait of Katharine Hepburn, running through June 8. Carlyn Connolly stars in the show in the solo role of Hepburn.

Directed by Ivoryton’s own Executive Director Jacqueline Hubbard, the show has become a heartfelt tribute to the local legend, whose history with the Playhouse makes this production feel especially personal.

Set in the sunroom of Hepburn’s Fenwick estate, Tea at Five offers a rare window into the soul of one of the 20th century’s most iconic stars—right here in the community she called home. From standing ovations to glowing word of mouth, the production is resonating deeply with locals and visitors alike.

 Tickets are available at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (860) 767-7318.

Photo Credit: Jonathan SteelePhotos: TEA AT FIVE At Ivoryton Playhouse Image
Carlyn ConnollyPhotos: TEA AT FIVE At Ivoryton Playhouse Image
Carlyn ConnollyPhotos: TEA AT FIVE At Ivoryton Playhouse Image
Carlyn ConnollyPhotos: TEA AT FIVE At Ivoryton Playhouse Image
Carlyn ConnollyPhotos: TEA AT FIVE At Ivoryton Playhouse Image
Carlyn ConnollyPhotos: TEA AT FIVE At Ivoryton Playhouse Image
Carlyn Connolly



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings

Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29%
Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10%
Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos