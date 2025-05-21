Photos: TEA AT FIVE At Ivoryton Playhouse

Check out photos of Tea at Five at Ivoryton Playhouse, an intimate and moving portrait of Katharine Hepburn, running through June 8. Carlyn Connolly stars in the show in the solo role of Hepburn.

Directed by Ivoryton’s own Executive Director Jacqueline Hubbard, the show has become a heartfelt tribute to the local legend, whose history with the Playhouse makes this production feel especially personal.

Set in the sunroom of Hepburn’s Fenwick estate, Tea at Five offers a rare window into the soul of one of the 20th century’s most iconic stars—right here in the community she called home. From standing ovations to glowing word of mouth, the production is resonating deeply with locals and visitors alike.

Tickets are available at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (860) 767-7318.