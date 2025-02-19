Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A.C.T. (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has released production photos of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, directed by A.C.T. of CT's Grammy nominated Artistic Directed Daniel C. Levine.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is a timeless musical that tells the heartwarming and poignant story of Tevye, a poor milkman in the village of Anatevka, who struggles to uphold his family's Jewish traditions in the face of changing times. Featuring iconic songs like "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," this beloved classic explores themes of love, family, and resilience.

The production will star Danny Rothman as Tevye, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Ariella Serur as Tzeitel, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Jed Feder as Perchik, Skye Gillespie as Chava, Tyler Donovan McCall as Fyedka, Lori Ada Jaroslow as Yente, James Zannelli as Lazar Wolf, Peyton Crim as Constable, and Howard Penhasik as Rabbi; and will feature Ashton Lambert, Zoe Mezoff, Sarah Milnamow, Ben Milan-Polisar, Val Moranto, Daniel Pahl, Emily Qualmann, Robert Rice, Leeanna Rubin, Luke Sabracos, Sammy Schechter, Cadence Siriani, Katie Snyder, Ryan Williams, Marek Zurowski.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl and has a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The A.C.T. of CT production of will be directed by Daniel C. Levine, with music supervision/direction by A.C.T. of CT's Grammy nominated Bryan Perri. The shows choreographer will be Josh Assor, with scenic design by David Goldstein, costume design by Leslie Bernstein, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Jeff Sherwood, projection/video design by Camilla Tassi, wig/hair/makeup design by Carissa Thorlakson, and casting by The Casting Collaborative.

Photo Credit: Jeff Butchen



FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at A.C.T. of Connecticut

