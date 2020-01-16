Photo Flash: First Look at Nilaja Sun in PIKE ST at Hartford Stage

Obie Award-winning playwright and actor Nilaja Sun will perform her acclaimed solo show, Pike St., at Hartford Stage Thursday, January 9, to Sunday, February 2, 2020. Pike St. will be directed by Ron Russell, who also serves as Sound Designer.

Get a first look at photos from the production below!

In Pike St., Sun vividly brings to life three generations of a Puerto Rican family living on New York's Lower East Side. Evelyn, a mother struggling to hold her life together with both grace and humor as she cares for her immobilized daughter and supports her womanizing father, relies on money from her brother who is serving abroad in Afghanistan. When he comes home, suffering from PTSD, Evelyn fights for her family's healing, redemption and survival in the face of a threatening storm - both natural and man-made.

The artistic team also includes scenic designer Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, Berkeley Repertory Theatre; Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo, New World Stages); costume designer Clint Ramos (Once on This Island and Eclipsed, Broadway); and lighting designer Tyler Micoleau (Be More Chill and The Band's Visit, Broadway). Molly Eustis (Pike St., Off Broadway) is the Production Stage Manager, assisted by Nicole Weigert (Detroit '67, Hartford Stage).

Tickets start at $25. For show times and tickets, visit https://www.hartfordstage.org/pike-st/ or contact the Hartford Stage Box Office at 860-527-5151. Student seats are $20. For group discounts (10 or more), contact Group Sales at 860-527-5151. Group rates are limited to select performances and based on availability.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson





