Photo Flash: First Look At PRIDE & PREJUDICE At Long Wharf Theatre

Long Wharf Theatre presents Pride and Prejudice, written by Kate Hamill, adapted from the classic Jane Austen novel, and directed by Jess McLeod. Performances begin on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 for a limited run through December 22, 2019. Opening night is set for Wednesday, December 4, 7:30 PM on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre (222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT).

Pride and Prejudice is a hilarious whirlwind of a show. Filled with an equal mix of romance and rebellion, this ingenious adaptation by Kate Hamill is both decidedly feminist and deliciously fun. While their mother is determined to find suitable marriages for her daughters, the Bennet sisters find themselves caught up in the politics of love. When news spreads that a mysterious, handsome and wealthy bachelor has come to town, the world the Bennet sisters thought they knew turns upside down, especially for the independent and idealistic Lizzy. This is not your mother's Jane Austen novel.

The cast will feature Octavia Chávez-Richmond (Jane Bennet/Miss Anne De Bourgh/As Cast), Dawn Elizabeth Clements (Lydia Bennet/Lady Catherine/As Cast), Biko Eisen-Martin (Mr. Darcy), Aneisa J. Hicks (Lizzy Bennet), Brian Lee Huynh (Wickham/Miss Bingley/Mr. Collins/As Cast), Rami Margron (Mr. Bennet/Charlotte Lucas/As Cast), Luis Moreno (Mr. Bingley/Mary Bennet/As Cast), Maria Elena Ramirez (Mrs. Bennet).

The creative team includes choreography by James Beaudry, set design by Gerardo Díaz Sánchez, costume design by Izumi Inaba, lighting design by Jennifer Fok, and sound design by Megumi Katayama. Kelsey Vivian serves as Production Stage Manager, Amy Patricia Stern as Assistant Stage Manager, and casting is by Calleri Casting.

Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased online at longwharf.org, by calling 203.787.4282, or by visiting the box office located at 222 Sargent Drive in New Haven. AnyTime Passes may be purchased online starting at $200 for four tickets. $10 student tickets are available for every Thursday and Friday performance (student ID required, sections A and G). For group ticket sales, contact groups@longwharf.org or call 203.772.8259. The Friday, December 13 performance will offer open captioning, making the show accessible to individuals with hearing loss. Post-show conversations will be held after all performances (except opening and closing nights) and we will host a post-show symposium featuring local guest speakers on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Please check longwharf.org/pride-and-prejudice for updates on additional programming surrounding the show.

Established in 1965 at the start of the regional theatre movement, Long Wharf Theatre was born on the notion that New Haven deserves an active culture that is locally created. Our founders shared the dream of starting a professional theatre company in Connecticut, built with the aid of community leaders and patrons of the arts. We are a theatre of international renown, recognized for a historic commitment to commissioning, developing, and producing new work that has become a part of the modern American canon. More than 30 Long Wharf Theatre productions have transferred to Broadway or Off-Broadway runs, three of which-Wit, The Shadow Box, and The Gin Game-won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. We were among the earliest recipients of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre (1978) and our productions have earned numerous accolades, including Tony, New York Drama Critics Circle, and Obie Awards; a Margo Jefferson Award for the Production of New Work; and nominations and Connecticut Critics Circle Awards in nearly every category.

Under the guidance of Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón and Managing Director Kit Ingui, in partnership with a dedicated staff and Board, Long Wharf Theatre annually engages 50,000 people like you through productions, arts education programs, and community partnerships. Now in our 55th year, we aspire to be a company with, by, and for its community. We are activating a lifelong conversation with every person who walks through our doors, as we use the stories on our stage to catalyze a movement to better our world.

For more information visit LONGWHARF.ORG OR CALL 203.787.4282





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You