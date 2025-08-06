Performance Added For Richard Thomas in MARK TWAIN TONIGHT!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford will host the first production of the new national tour of Mark Twain Tonight! written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook featuring Emmy Award-winner Richard Thomas. A new block of tickets has been added due to demand. There will be an added performance on Sunday, August 24 at 7pm. The NETworks Presentations touring production will perform at TWH for a limited time August 12 - August 24, 2025.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, on Netflix's Ozark, and beloved generations as John-Boy Walton, Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play since the original.

Mark Twain Tonight! runs from August 12 - August 24 at TheaterWorks Hartford (233 Pearl St. Hartford). Performances are Tuesdays - Friday at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 12:00pm & 5pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. A second performance has been added on Sunday, August 24 at 7pm. Press is welcome Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.