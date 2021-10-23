Paul Anka's ANKA SINGS SINATRA to Come to Ridgefieled Playhouse in November

At age 15, Paul Anka recorded his first No. 1 single Diana. Since then he has gone on to pen some of pop music's most famous songs for artists from Buddy Holly to Michael Jackson including the Tom Jones hit She's a Lady, the English lyrics to the Frank Sinatra classic My Way, the theme song for The Tonight Show, as well as co-writing Michael Jackson's final hit This Is It. Now at 80 years old, Paul Anka is still going strong and out with a brand new tour! Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8pm, sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, Meadow Ridge and Freixenet Mionetto USA. The Anka Sings Sinatra tour, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, honors the artist that has influenced Anka more than any other. This unique and highly anticipated show features Anka paying tribute to his friend, one of the greatest entertainers ever to take the stage: Frank Sinatra. About the tour, Anka says "This show will also feature the hits that have spanned my career on this 65th anniversary year. It will be a night filled with his songs, my songs, my way!" Fans will hear Anka favorites "Diana," "Puppy Love," "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," as well as some of his favorite Sinatra classics such as "My Way," "Fly Me to the Moon," "New York, NY," and more! Anka recently released a new album, Making Memories, with all of the songs penned and performed by this legendary songwriter. With the release of Making Memories a brand-new collection of reimagined classics and new recordings, Anka is not only excited about this new music but getting back on the road to perform in concert for his fans.

Paul Anka's new album, Making Memories will not only feature the new, #1 duet with Newton-John - which has turned him into a Tik Tok sensation - but, also a newly reimagined version of his 1957 hit, You Are My Destiny, which Anka performs with the multi-national classical crossover vocal group Il Divo. On the heels of My Way's 50th anniversary, perhaps one of his most famous self-penned hits, Anka has rerecorded this classic with vocals by Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli. In addition to revisiting these classics, Making Memories also features all new songs written by Anka. To this day Anka, who has been called the Justin Bieber of his time, continues to inspire and influence many musicians - from Drake to The Weeknd to Michael Bublé to Michael Jackson - all who share respect and admiration for Anka and his music.



For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($150) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.All ticket holders can enjoy a complimentary wine tasting of Freixenet Ice Cuvée and Ice Rosé in the lobby before the show. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit Posa Ristorante & Vineria (90 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets. Media sponsor for the event is WICC radio.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.